Kendrick Lamar Makes Major Statement With His Super Bowl Halftime Presser

Fresh off his Grammy sweep, Kendrick Lamar is letting his music do the talking. The Compton rapper made waves Thursday at his Super Bowl LIX press conference when he entered to the instrumental of “Not Like Us,” his contentious hit at the center of recent industry controversy.

Speaking with Apple Music hosts Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, the 37-year-old artist, who recently collected five Grammy awards, including Record and Song of the Year, emphasized his commitment to hip-hop’s artistic integrity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It puts the culture on the forefront where it needs to be, and not minimized to just a catchy song or verse,” Lamar told the audience. “This is a true art form. So to represent it on this type of stage is everything that I’ve worked for and everything that I believe in as far the culture.”

When asked about what viewers should expect from Sunday’s performance, Lamar offered a single word: “Storytelling.” He elaborated, “I like to always carry on that sense of, you know, make people listen, but also see and think a little.” The rapper admitted he never anticipated this moment early in his career, stating, “I wasn’t thinking ’bout no Super Bowl. The passion I have now is still the passion I had then, and I think that carried on to the Super Bowl.”

The performance will mark a significant milestone as Lamar becomes the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the halftime show. When questioned about his approach to recent musical confrontations, Lamar maintained a sporting perspective: “My intent, I think from day one, was to always keep the nature of it as a sport.” He added that while he respects collaborative music-making, “I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle raps.”

SZA will join Lamar on stage as a special guest, following their announcement in September when Lamar stood by a football passing machine declaring, “Meet me in New Orleans.” The collaboration comes as the two artists prepare for their Spring 2025 tour and follows their recent work on Lamar’s November release “GNX.”

Speaking about their partnership, Lamar noted they haven’t had time to process the moment: “We haven’t even had a chance to crash out about it, because everything’s been moving fast, as far as production and rehearsals and stuff.”

While specifics of the setlist remain closely guarded, TMZ reports that Lamar’s team has already submitted the performance details to NFL and Fox executives, with particular attention to how “Not Like Us” might be presented given its mature content and ongoing legal implications. The rapper’s appearance follows his 2022 guest spot during Dr. Dre’s halftime show, which also featured Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

SZA, speaking to the New York Daily News at the Grammys, praised her collaborator’s preparation: “That’s King Kendrick’s performance and that it is all for him to divulge. What I can say is he’s worked really hard on it, and I’m so honored to be a part of it and I’m so honored to even know him and exist in the same time as someone as brilliant as him.” The performance will take place during the Kansas City Chiefs’ championship defense against the Philadelphia Eagles, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.