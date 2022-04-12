Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (April 4)

It's been a week full of hot takes and this week from April 4 to April 8 is shaping up to be no different, so you'll want to keep up on all the biggest talk show moments. Award show controversies and major news stories will probably make up the bulk of this week's topics, but you'll find some hidden gems buried in here as well. Scroll on for the complete schedule across all networks.

Talk shows have already taken their first run at the Will Smith slap story which started at the Oscars, but you can bet they'll have another round this week. Meanwhile, the Grammys had some big headlines of their own to catch up on. If that weren't enough there are also serious topics to discuss when it comes to the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. politics. With this schedule, you can find the commentary you're most interested in and skip all the rest.

Be aware that this week's schedule features a few re-runs, including shows like The Wendy Williams Show which are running old episodes every day of the week. We've included those guest lists regardless in case you're interested in revisiting those conversations or finding something you hadn't seen the first time around. With that in mind, here's a look at the talk show schedule for the week of April 4, 2022.