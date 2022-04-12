Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (April 4)
It's been a week full of hot takes and this week from April 4 to April 8 is shaping up to be no different, so you'll want to keep up on all the biggest talk show moments. Award show controversies and major news stories will probably make up the bulk of this week's topics, but you'll find some hidden gems buried in here as well. Scroll on for the complete schedule across all networks.
Talk shows have already taken their first run at the Will Smith slap story which started at the Oscars, but you can bet they'll have another round this week. Meanwhile, the Grammys had some big headlines of their own to catch up on. If that weren't enough there are also serious topics to discuss when it comes to the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. politics. With this schedule, you can find the commentary you're most interested in and skip all the rest.
Be aware that this week's schedule features a few re-runs, including shows like The Wendy Williams Show which are running old episodes every day of the week. We've included those guest lists regardless in case you're interested in revisiting those conversations or finding something you hadn't seen the first time around. With that in mind, here's a look at the talk show schedule for the week of April 4, 2022.
NBC Late-Night
Happy #MusicMonday!— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 4, 2022
We've got a fun week of music lined up with @coi_leray, @rauwalejandro, @latto, and @codyjohnson!
🎧➡️https://t.co/LM7LChvLBs pic.twitter.com/vpVBC2cwmU
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, April 4 – Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinkski, Alison Brie, Kevin & Danielle Jonas, Coi Leray
- Tuesday, April 5 – Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Groff, Emil Wakim
- Wednesday, April 6 – Eddie Redmayne, Patricia Arquette, Rauw Alejandro
- Thursday, April 7 – Michelle Pfeiffer, Camila Cabello, Latto
- Friday, April 8 – Cody Johnson
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, April 4 – Leslie Mann, Robin Thede, Johnny Rabb
- Tuesday, April 5 – Matthew Broderick, Judd Apatow, Allegra Hyde, Johnny Rabb
- Wednesday, April 6 – Sienna Miller, Caitlyn Smith, Johnny Rabb
- Thursday, April 7 – Joe Manganiello, Corey Stoll, Johnny Rabb
- Friday, April 8 – RE-RUN: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Rachel Dratch, Brooke Colucci
Fallon will be kicking off the week with MSNBC anchors Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinkski, but things will swing back towards entertainment for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, Meyers will be joined by Johnny Rabb all week – at least until his re-run episode on Friday.prevnext
CBS Late-Night
We love you, Jon! ❤️ https://t.co/n7Jfk06gyU— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 4, 2022
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, April 4 – Shaq, Mayim Bialik
- Tuesday, April 5 – Oscar Isaac, Elizabeth Alexander
- Wednesday, April 6 – Anderson Cooper, Thomas Rhett
- Thursday, April 7 – Clarissa Ward, Pete Holmes, Anitta
- Friday, April 8 – RE-RUN: Chris Wallace, Wilmer Valderrama
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, April 4 – Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Jimmie Allen
- Tuesday, April 5 – Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine
- Wednesday, April 6 – Nicki Minaj, Mark Wahlberg, Judy Greer, Sigrid
- Thursday, April 7 – RE-RUN: Jared Leto, David Cross
- Friday, April 8 – RE-RUN: Adam Devine, Neve Campbell, Japanese Breakfast
Over on CBS, Colbert will have some Grammys commentary built-in thanks to Jon Batiste's massive win on Sunday night. The show also has Oscar Isaac – presumably to talk about his new Marvel series Moon Knight, although of all interviewers we can count on Colbert to ask a few questions about Dune as well.prevnext
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Monday, April 4 – Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, alt-J
- Tuesday, April 5 – Idris Elba, Lamorne Morris, the Regrettes
- Wednesday, April 6 – Members of the Kardashian family, Rob Gronkowski
- Thursday, April 7 – Jason Segel, Diane Kruger, Bonnie Raitt
- Friday, April 8 – TBA
Kimmel may have the breakout story of the week depending on what the Kardashians decide to announce or reveal on his show. Considering that his show airs on ABC under the same parent company as Hulu, there could be some updates on the family's upcoming reality TV reboot on the way.prevnext
Watch What Happens Live
#WWHL is BACK & LIVE tonight with @CiaraMiller___ and @AndreaDenver!
Tweet your questions to @Andy now! pic.twitter.com/tl1KHbOw8q— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 4, 2022
- Monday, April 4 – Ciara Miller, Andrea Denver
- Tuesday, April 5 – Dolores Catania, Leah McSweeney
- Wednesday, April 6 – Amy Schumer
- Thursday, April 7 – Robin Thede, Patricia Arquette
- Friday, April 8 – TBA
Those still itching for some Oscar controversy discussion should keep an eye on Andy Cohen's show on Wednesday. Although Amy Schumer has vowed to take some time off following the whole debacle, it seems hard to imagine Cohen avoiding the topic of the slap altogether.prevnext
The View & The Talk
CAN WILL SMITH’S CAREER RECOVER FROM SLAP? After the actor resigned from the academy and some of his future projects are reportedly in question following the #Oscars incident, #TheView co-hosts discuss his path forward. https://t.co/65KouKy9Jl pic.twitter.com/VQeIiud1JZ— The View (@TheView) April 4, 2022
The View:
- Monday, April 4 – Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke
- Tuesday, April 5 – Pamela Anderson, guest co-host Stephanie Grisham
- Wednesday, April 6 – Lilly Singh, guest co-host Stephanie Grisham
- Thursday, April 7 – Michelle Yeoh, guest co-host Stephanie Grisham
- Friday, April 8 – Pete Buttigieg, guest co-host LeAnn Rimes
The Talk:
- Monday, April 4 – Miranda Cosgrove
- Tuesday, April 5 – Pre-empted
- Wednesday, April 6 – Pre-empted
- Thursday, April 7 – Pete Holmes, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty
- Friday, April 8 – Jay Hernandez
The View will have former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham as a guest host from Tuesday to Thursday, then actress LeAnn Rimes on Friday. There will only be three new episodes of The Talk this week, but they are stacked with major talent.prevnext
Syndicated Shows
Thanks for stopping by, @rupertfriend! pic.twitter.com/xLmzHQon0E— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) April 4, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, April 4 – Oscar Isaac, Rupert Friend, Dayna Isom Johnson
- Tuesday, April 5 – Matthew Broderick, Colman Domingo, Geoffrey Zakarian
- Wednesday, April 6 – Eddie Redmayne, Dr. Neeta Ogden
- Thursday, April 7 – Mark Wahlberg
- Friday, April 8 – Michelle Pfeiffer, Lamorne Morris, Jonathan Adler
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, April 4 – Sarah Silverman, Jon Dorenbos
- Tuesday, April 5 – Kris Jenner, Jake Wesley Rogers
- Wednesday, April 6 – Gwen Stefani, Bella Heathcote
- Thursday, April 7 – Wanda Sykes, Alicia Keys, Blake Vogt
- Friday, April 8 – Lena Waithe, Jacob Latimore, guest host Kandi Burruss
Notably, Ellen DeGeneres has Wanda Sykes returning on Thursday after she already appeared on the show last week. There is probably more award show commentary there.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
Drew surprises @magnolianetwork's @JoannaGaines with a special message from her celebrity crush David @Letterman!
Watch more: https://t.co/rwCpPG8cNh #DrewTakesTexas pic.twitter.com/7moMOcBVkN— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) April 4, 2022
The Wendy Williams Show:
- Monday, April 4 – RE-RUN: Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, guest co-hosts Leah Remini & Michelle Visage
- Tuesday, April 5 – RE-RUN: Tisha Campbell, Brittney Levine, guest hosts Leah Remini & Michelle Visage
- Wednesday, April 6 – RE-RUN: Lori Bergamotto, guest host Leah Remini
- Thursday, April 7 – RE-RUN: Chelsea Handler, guest host Leah Remini
- Friday, April 8 – RE-RUN: Guest co-hosts Leah Remini & Michelle Visage
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, April 4 – Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, Sophia Scott
- Tuesday, April 5 – Vanessa Hudgens, Utkarsh Ambudkar, E.G. Dailey, A.J. Smith
- Wednesday, April 6 – Backstreet Boys, Taylor Tomlinson, Desz
- Thursday, April 7 – Mayim Bialik, Chrishell Stause
- Friday, April 8 – Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Jonas Brothers, Rob Garbowsky, Millie & Emily Simmonds
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, April 4 – Chip & Joanna Gaines
- Tuesday, April 5 – Jane Krakowski
- Wednesday, April 6 – Yahya Abdul Mateen
- Thursday, April 7 – Lilly Singh, Millie Peartree
- Friday, April 8 – Robin Thede
As noted above, The Wendy Williams Show will be all re-runs this week, with most of the episodes coming from late 2021.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
THIS WEEK ON "Tamron Hall":
MON: @PotashTwins and Joanna Teplin & Clea Shearer
TUES: @robinthede and @winnieharlow
WED: @OTFagbenle
THURS: Facing Your Phobias
FRI: @CourtneyBVance and @taurenwells
Join us! pic.twitter.com/H46hrzf6gN— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) April 4, 2022
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, April 4 – The Potash Twins, Clea Shearer & Joanna Teplin, Johnny Wright
- Tuesday, April 5 – Robin Thede, Amy Morin
- Wednesday, April 6 – O-T Fagbenle
- Thursday, April 7 – What happens when a common fear becomes a phobia
- Friday, April 8 – Courtney B. Vance, Tauren Wells
The Real:
- Monday, April 4 – Ben Vereen
- Tuesday, April 5 – Skylan Brooks
- Wednesday, April 6 – Omar Epps, AJ Akua Johnson
- Thursday, April 7 – Tika Sumpter
- Friday, April 8 – Fat Joe
Finally, once again The Tamron Hall Show will be tackling a substantial discussion rather than a specific guest on Thursday, proving the diverse applications a talk show can have. Check back next week for the full schedule then.prev