Late-Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who’s on This Week (March 28)

Talk shows are sending March of 2022 out in style with a huge list of guests to break down the hot topics of the week. Coming off the 94th Academy Awards with some viral moments, it will be a big week for celebrity hot takes from every corner. At the same time, there are plenty of more serious topics in the world to cover.
This week’s talk show schedule should give you an idea of which shows will have an interesting angle on the news and which ones will be rehashing old ideas. You can search the list below for your favorite pundits and keep in mind that if you missed a segment early in the week, you may be able to find it streaming somewhere or on social media or YouTube.
This week, there are a few major gaps in the schedule. Both The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo are pre-empted by other broadcasts, so they won’t be out this week. Also, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS has yet to announce its guest list.
As always, these schedules are subject to change based on guests’ availability or last-minute changes. Scroll on for a list of this week’s daytime and late-night talk show guests.
NBC Late Night
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Monday, March 28 – Lana Condor, Buddy featuring Blxst
- Tuesday, March 29 – Jared Leto, Stephen Merchant, Taylor Tomlinson
- Wednesday, March 30 – Hasan Minhaj, Roman Reigns, Mimi Webb
- Thursday, March 31 – Sienna Miller, Judd Apatow, Big Thief
- Friday, April 1 – Hugh Jackman
Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Monday, March 28 – Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Maren Morris, Brooke Colucci
- Tuesday, March 29 – RE-RUN: David Letterman, Adam Duritz, Counting Crows, Hayley Brownell
- Wednesday, March 30 – Jeff Foxworthy, Brooke Colucci
- Thursday, March 31 – Ben Stiller, Rose Matafeo, Brooke Colucci
- Friday, April 1 – RE-RUN: Billie Eilish, Eric Adams, Stevie Nistor
NBC has a stacked lineup this week in spite of the fact that Seth Meyers is airing two re-runs. It’s notable that he will have comedian Jeff Foxworthy as a guest after his controversial Netflix special released last week. Knowing Meyers, it won’t be a lighthearted interview.
CBS Late Night
The Late Late Show With James Corden
- Monday, March 28 – Rose McIver, Tony Hawk, YUNGBLUD
- Tuesday, March 29 – Trevor Noah, Jake Johnson
- Wednesday, March 30 – David Duchovny, Christina Perri
- Thursday, March 31 – Maria Bakalova, Stephen Merchant, Wet Leg
- Friday, April 1 – RE-RUN: Johnny Knoxville, Nick Offerman, Tolliver
We have no schedule for Colbert just yet, so the only CBS guests we know of will be on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Daily Show fans can get their fix here since Noah will be a guest on Tuesday night.
ABC Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Monday, March 28 – David Duchovny, Simone Ashley, Del Amitri
- Tuesday, March 29 – Donald Glover, Machine Gun Kelly
- Wednesday, March 30 – Chris Pine, Ke Huy Quan, Wallows
- Thursday, March 31 – TBA
- Friday, April 1 – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Closing out the sparse late-night schedule this week is Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which will feature a highly-anticipated interview with Donald Glover following the premiere of Atlanta Season 3.
Daytime Talk Shows
The View
- Monday, March 28 – Jimmy Fallon
- Tuesday, March 29 – Sen. Cory Booker, Kevin & Danielle Jonas
- Wednesday, March 30 – Raven-Symoné, Hannah Gadsby
- Thursday, March 31 – Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann
- Friday, April 1 – Stephen Merchant, guest co-host Chelsea Clinton
The Talk with guest co-host Paula Abdul
- Monday, March 28 – Paula Abdul
- Tuesday, March 29 – Jane Krakowski
- Wednesday, March 30 – Katie Couric
- Thursday, March 31 – John Cho
- Friday, April 1 – Josh Lucas, Michelle Hord
Things will be undeniably political on The View this week with Sen. Cory Booker stopping by. The show will also have spouses Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, which is timely since Apatow had one of the most viral tweets of the night on Sunday about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Meanwhile, The Talk will have Paula Abdul as a gust host all week.
Syndicated Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
- Monday, March 28 – Live’s After Oscars Show
- Tuesday, March 29 – Elle Fanning, Raven-Symoné, Dr. Doris Day
- Wednesday, March 30 – Leslie Mann, Katie Lowes, Dr. Melina Jampolis
- Thursday, March 31 – Wilmer Valderrama, Monica Mangin, Dr. John Whyte
- Friday, April 1 – Ethan Hawke, Dr. Michael Breus
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- Monday, March 28 – David Letterman, Léa Kyle, Slavik “Vik” Vyacheslav Pustovoytov
- Tuesday, March 29 – Lisa Kudrow, Ronda Rousey, Blue Man Group, Dezi Saenz
- Wednesday, March 30 – Laura Dern, Ryan Seacrest, Walker Scobell
- Thursday, March 31 – Brené Brown, Sydney Sweeney
- Friday, April 1 – Allison Russell, guest host Brandi Carlile
The syndicated shows have some serious talent in the guest chairs this week, including a few hot off their Oscar wins or nominations. Fans will have an eye on Oscar Isaac for both some comments about Dune and about the upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney+.
Syndated Shows (Cont.)
The Wendy Williams Show
- Monday, March 28 – Guest hosts Carson Kressley & Vivica A. Fox
- Tuesday, March 29 – Guest hosts Carson Kressley & Vivica A. Fox
- Wednesday, March 30 – Guest hosts Carson Kressley & Vivica A. Fox
- Thursday, March 31 – Guest hosts Carson Kressley & Vivica A. Fox
- Friday, April 1 – Guest hosts Carson Kressley & Vivica A. Fox
The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Monday, March 28 – Jessica Alba, Rose Matafeo, Jamie Miller
- Tuesday, March 29 – Michael Bublé, Randy Jackson
- Wednesday, March 30 – Brian Tyree Henry, Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse, Lisa Ann Walter, Jake Scott
- Thursday, March 31 – Lisa Kudrow, Julia Haart, DeVaughn Nixon, Laura Marano
- Friday, April 1 – RE-RUN: Tyler Perry, Parker Young
Once again The Wendy Williams Show will feature guest hosts all week as Williams continues to recover from various health issues and enjoy some time to herself. Meanwhile, Clarkson has some packed couches planned with on re-run to close out the week.
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
The Drew Barrymore Show
- Monday, March 28 – Ellie Kemper, Jet Tila, Suzanne Somers
- Tuesday, March 29 – Ted Danson, Ryan Michelle Bathe
- Wednesday, March 30 – Paul Feig, Zainab Johnson, Christina Tosi
- Thursday, March 31 – Jimmy Fallon, Pete Holmes, Eric Kim
- Friday, April 1 – Judd Apatow, Bridget Moynahan
The Tamron Hall Show
- Monday, March 28 – Erica Campbell, Kayla Barron
- Tuesday, March 29 – Toni Braxton, Simone Ashley, Spice
- Wednesday, March 30 – Elizabeth Carr
- Thursday, March 31 – Aparna Shewakramani
- Friday, April 1 – Omar Epps, Sasheer Zamata, Grace Fisher
The Real
- Monday, March 28 – Barry Watson, Dr. Laurie Leshin, guest co-host Kandi Burruss
- Tuesday, March 29 – Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou
- Wednesday, March 30 – Maeta
- Thursday, March 31 – Coco Jones
- Friday, April 1 – Zuri Adele
Finally, the last few syndicated shows this week include another check-in with Apatow, Netflix’s match-making expert Aparna Shewakramani and acclaimed singer Coco Jones, among many others. Check in again next week to get the full list of talk show guests ahead of time.