‘Last Man Standing’ Star Krista Yu Made Series Regular

Last Man Standing actress, Krista Yu has reportedly been promoted to series regular on the hit sitcom.

According to Deadline, Yu has only appeared in two episodes of the show at this point, but will be around more permanently for the foreseeable future.

In the series, Yu plays Jen, a foreign exchange student from Hong Kong, China who is living with the Baxter family in Colorado.

In addition to Yu, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jet Jurgensmeyer, and Hector Elizondo.

The series originated on ABC, where it aired for six seasons — from 2011 to 2017 — but was then cancelled due to the network not feeling like there was room in the ballooning schedule for it. FOX picked up the series and debuted Season 7 in 2018 to massive success.

Allen spoke about Last Man Standing’s Fox debut in a 2018 interview, and shared how he felt about the warm reception.

“I certainly bumped into a number of people who had never seen the show when it was on ABC, that had found it in syndication. So I was hoping it would get maybe a little bit of boost. I did not expect that number,” he stated. “Obviously, those numbers were big because it was coming back. We’ve settled into our more stable number, but the stable number is still phenomenal. Better than I expected.”

Allen went on to speak about getting the cast and crew back together, and elaborated on why it was important to him that they get everyone they could to return.

“That was really challenging,” he confessed. “[FOX TV Group chairman] Dana Walden called out of nowhere and said, ‘I just want to get a feeling. Would you be interested.’ I said, ‘I would be very interested. But there’s so many bowling pins that have fallen down, I don’t know whether we can pick this up. These are three things I need from you. There’s this, this, and this.’ She said, ‘Give me 48 hours.’ I mean to the minute, I get this text, and she’s like, ‘I’m in.’”

“I wanted to make sure we got everybody back. I didn’t want to have it where two kids were killed in a plane crash. She said, ‘That is a challenge, but I think I can make that happen.’ I wanted the same crew, as much as we can knowing that it’s been 18 months. Some people have moved on. Slowly but surely, these weird things came in,” Allen continued. “I happen to know the facilities manager here [at CBS Studio Center]. He goes, ‘You know that the set’s open?’ It was a weird 24 hours. I get a hold of Fox and told them they’d have to move now and commit and they said, ‘Done.’ “

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.