‘Last Man Standing’ Season 8 Trailer Released

Last Man Standing fans won’t have to wait that much longer to see the show back in action. According to the Season 8 trailer, the FOX series is set to return to your screens on Jan. 2. After not premiering on FOX’s Fall line-up, the Tim Allen-fronted series will officially be back soon to bring all the laughs.

Fans were initially surprised to see that Last Man Standing wouldn’t be returning in the Fall. But, the stars of the series have assured those same fans that they’re in for a treat when the show does inevitably return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In late October, it was announced that Last Man Standing would return on Jan. 2. To help announce the news, stars such as Allen, Nancy Travis, and Jet Jurgensmeyer wrote about how excited they were about the return on Twitter. Jurgensmeyer, who has portrayed Vanessa (Travis) and Mike’s (Allen’s) grandson Boyd since Season 7, wrote, “I am so excited for y’all to see what we have in store for this season!”

The promo for Season 8 originally aired during the World Series, which caught Travis’ attention. She reported the clip and wrote, “Saw this tonight during the game and am SOOOO excited to show everyone what we’ve been up to!”

Allen also noticed that the promo aired during the World Series, as he wrote on Twitter, “did I see this on the world series??? who knew.”

Travis responded to tell him that his eyes were no deceiving him, as it did in fact air during the high-profile sporting event. She responded with a little quip, “Surprised me too! Thought it looked like a great show with an attractive, funny wife and then realized it was our show ;)”

Surprised me too! Thought it looked like a great show with an attractive, funny wife and then realized it was our show 😉@LastManStanding — Nancy Travis (@NancyATravis) October 25, 2019

Season 8 will mark Last Man Standing‘s second season on FOX. The series originally aired on ABC but was cancelled after six seasons in early 2018. After the series was picked up by FOX, Allen released a statement in which he described just how thrilled he was that his show gets to live on.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited!”