‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 Finale Date Revealed

The first season of Last Man Standing on Fox will come to an end in May, the network announced earlier this week.

The Season 7 finale will air on Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET and will only be a regular half-hour episode. It will be followed by the Season 1 finale of The Cool Kids at 8:30 p.m. ET and the finale for Proven Innocent at 9 p.m. ET.

Last Man Standing is off this week, but Fox is still airing a repeat. “The Gift of the Mike Guy” first aired on Dec. 14, and centers on Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) trying to find the perfect Christmas gift for Ed Alzate (Hector Elizondo). Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) also returned home to visit her family on Christmas, and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) tried to convince hr family that their long-standing Christmas traditions are important.

The most recent Last Man Standing episode, “The Passion of Paul,” aired back on March 22. The episode featured the return of Bill Engvall as Rev. Paul, who was considering retirement until Kyle (Christoph Sanders) convinced him to reconsider and find joy in his work. Eve also returned to tell sisters Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Mandy (Molly McCook) she did not like how they treated Jen (Krista Marie Yu), the foreign exchange student Vanessa welcomed into the Baxter home. Eve was surprised to see how much like her Jen is.

This season of Last Man Standing has featured several important family moments for the Baxters. In “Arrest Her Development,” Molly and Kyle finally decided to move out and went hunting for the perfect apartment. They eventually settled on the room above Ryan’s (Jordan Masterson) pot shop.

In “Otherwise Engaged,” Ed announced he got engaged to Vanessa’s mother Bonnie (Susan Sullivan). Vanessa told her mother she was worried about the relationship because of Ed’s history with women. Bonnie said she was the one who proposed and will no longer let men control her life.

Later in the episode, Vanessa spoke to Ed and finally gave her blessing. Ed said he will really change his ways. He asked Vanessa if she would be his best man at the wedding.

Last Man Standing originally ran on ABC for six seasons before it was cancelled in May 2017. After fan outcry for more, Fox revived the show for the 2018-2019 season, bringing back most of the main cast. The show has continued to be the top-rated scripted show on Friday nights.

The most recent episode earned 4.94 million viewers and a 0.9 18-49 rating against NCAA basketball, reports TV By The Numbers. However, Last Man Standing has still not been renewed for Season 8.

Last Man Standing airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox