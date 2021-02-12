'Last Man Standing': Bill Engvall Clashes With Tim Allen in Final Season Appearance

Last Man Standing's final season is winding down, meaning time is short for some beloved guest stars to make their final appearance. In this week's episode, "Preschool Confidential," comedian Bill Engvall made his return to the series to provide Tim Allen's Mike Baxter some advice as the Rev. Paul. As usual, the two had plenty to argue about, as Mike thought the reverend was taking advantage of Kyle (Christoph Sanders). Mike's story with Rev. Paul began with Mike congratulating the reverend on his latest sermon. Mike accused Rev. Paul of stealing his line about how the Las Vegas Raiders are the only thing God did not create in his own image. Paul insisted he did not steal the line, but Mike refused to believe him. Paul agreed to mention Mike in his next sermon... on pettiness. Kyle then came in and apologized for putting "Jesus Shaves" instead of "Jesus Saves" on the sign. Mike reminded Kyle he was going to go hunting with him this weekend, but Paul said Kyle was actually going to paint a shed for the church. "First you steal my jokes, then you steal whatever Kyle is to me," a befuddled Mike said. The next day at Outdoor Man, Ed (Hector Elizondo) was disappointed Kyle wouldn't be going hunting because without him, "it's just two guys sitting around a fire and b—ing about things." Kyle then walked in, and Ed insisted he go hunting. Kyle refused. No matter what Ed and Mike said, Kyle could not say no to the reverend. Then the conversation was interrupted when the reverend asked Kyle to do something that night.

Later, Mike confronted Rev. Paul about Kyle. Mike believed the reverend was taking advantage of Kyle because Kyle can never say no to helping the church. Paul insisted he is not telling Kyle to do anything. "Kyle is on his way to becoming a minister and he does these things out of duty," Rev. Paul explained. But Mike believes Kyle needs to have some fun.

At that point, Kyle came into the room and they explained what they were talking about. Kyle explained that he does all these things because it makes him feel like he's making the world a better place. "Jesus will be proud of me. Does that make me selfish?" Kyle asked. Neither of them thought it does. "Man, I wish I could be more like you guys!" Kyle said as he left. As Mike got up to leave as well, he agreed to cancel the hunting trip to help Kyle with the shed. Rev. Paul said he did not care when they started because he's golfing!

