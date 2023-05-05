'East New York': Haywood Discovers Her Boyfriend's Secret (Exclusive Clip)

This Sunday's episode of CBS' East New York, "A Humbling Blues," will see Haywood and Dryden hit a speedbump in their relationship — and a new clip, which can be seen above, previews exactly what is going down between them. It's discovered that Dryden has been hiding a pretty big secret, and it could very likely change their relationship moving forward.

Haywood confronts Dryden about a woman named Caroline, who had called him earlier. While Caroline isn't another girlfriend, he admits that she is his 3-year-old daughter. Dryden confesses that it was when he was undercover, and the mother worked in a diner. Understandably, Haywood is not happy about it and kicks him out, despite Dryden's pleas.

This is a pretty big secret to keep, and it's definitely going to impact Haywood and Dryden's relationship in the long run, if they even still have a relationship. There is probably a lot more to the story, but since Haywood was so distraught, she didn't hear Dryden out. Since this episode is the penultimate of the season, there is going to be a lot that will go down that will likely set up the finale, and that will probably include Dryden's secret daughter.

East New York is still awaiting word on a renewal or cancellation, but it's very possible that if a Season 2 happens, the series will dig deeper into Dryden's past and his daughter, with a storyline focused on him and hopefully Haywood trying to make amends if that doesn't happen before the season ends. There's no way to know how these last two episodes are going to go, but it sounds like it's going to get intense, and it won't just be because of the investigation of a homeless man's murder.

Check out the clip above and be sure to watch "A Humbling Blues" this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens between Haywood and Dryden and if they are able to get past this big secret. However, that won't be the only thing that will be going down, as Quinlan will be struggling with a decision at Ruskin Gardens. It sounds like the team will be dealing with a lot in these final episodes. Hopefully, a second season happens so we can see what the aftermath of it all will be like, or at least keep your fingers crossed that the East New York season finale will have a satisfying end just to be safe.