'East New York': Quinlan and Bentley's Relationship Takes a Hit in Exclusive Preview Clip

East New York returns with a new episode this weekend, and it looks like Officers Andre Bentley and Brandy Quinlan's relationship will be put on pause. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip, Quinlan visits Bentley in the hospital to help him, only to learn that his parents have beaten her to him. The scene will be a major turning point in "By the Book," which airs on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. East New York is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Bentley (Lavel Schley) is still in the hospital, recovering from his shooting, but he is preparing to go home. Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi) hoped she could cheer him up with a pastry. She was surprised to see his parents Simone (LaChanze) and Adolphus (Kevyn Morrow) were already there and packing up Bentley's things. Quinlan offered to drive Bentley wherever he needs to go while he goes through physical therapy, but was interrupted by Simone. At the end of the clip, Quinlan learned that Bentley plans to move back in with his parents instead of returning to Ruskin Gardens.

Elsewhere in "By the Book," Detectives Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin) and Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez) investigate the murder of a dancer who was found dead in the subway tracks. The grand opening of Goody's is in danger. Jonathan Spivey, Michael Potts, Nelson Avidon, Elizabeth Singh, Diedre Goodwin, David T. Patterson, Jessica Vosk, Kimber Stpawl, Dequan Ryan, Rose Solis, Shanna Bess, and Elijah J. Carlos also guest star in the episode.

East New York launched in October 2022 and was created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn. The series follows the officers and detectives at a Brooklyn, New York police precinct under the leadership of newly promoted Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, played by Amanda Warren. Jimmy Smits plays Assistant Chief John Suarez, and Richard Kind plays Capt. Stan Yenko. Ruben Santiago-Hudson rounds out the main cast as Officer Marvin Sandeford.

"You're going to see in our show anyway, a lot of character development," Warren promised in a PopCulture.com interview in October. "Not only going home with Jimmy's character or my character, Regina, but going home with almost all of the regulars in our ensembles. So you get some very personal perspectives and then that just adds on to what they bring into work. Home life is always brought in one shade or another to your workspace. So it all just kind of builds on top of one another's. Very exciting in that way."