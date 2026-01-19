‘Landman’ Star Billy Bob Thornton Addresses Reports of His Exit From the Show After Season 2

Landman star Billy Bob Thornton is shutting down reports that he’s preparing to say goodbye to the Paramount+ show after Season 2.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for ‘Landman’ Season 2.

After the Oscar-winner’s character, Tommy Norris, was shockingly fired from his role as president of M-Tex Oil by company owner Cami Miller (Demi Moore) at the end of Landman‘s second season, reports began to circulate that Thornton’s time on the show was nearing its end as well.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 9 of Landman. (Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.)

However, Thornton assured USA Today in an interview published Saturday that the reports indicating he was exiting the drama after Season 2 were based on nothing more than “AI-generated crap.”

“There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show,” the actor, 70, said. “They have nothing to do with reality.”

After Paramount+ announced in December that Landman would be back for a third season, Thornton vowed he would “be there” when shooting kicks off in the spring.

Sunday’s Season 2 finale certainly left Tommy in an interesting spot, as he took his firing from M-Tex and turned it into starting an oil company of his own, even poaching some of Cami’s employees. Fans will have to watch to see how that all plays out in Season 3, the details of which are even unknown to the cast.

Thornton recently told Men’s Journal he doesn’t “know anything” about the upcoming season, explaining, “[Landman co-creator Taylor Sheridan] plays it very close to the vest. He doesn’t tell any of us what he’s up to. He’ll probably tell me, maybe after I get the first script. Then he’ll tell me a few things that are going to happen.”

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris in Landman episode 2, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

While there had been speculation that Landman could be in trouble after Sheridan announced he would be leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal, the series’ co-creator and showrunner, Christian Wallace, assured fans that they can expect the show to keep going unhindered.

“We still have a lot of runway,” he told ScreenRant. “We’re just going to keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing. Nothing at all has changed, so that’s for a future person to worry about.”

Wallace added, “The thing about this show is there are so many ways that this can go, and the world is so vast and big. It’s full of stories, and so far we’re two seasons in and we’ve barely skimmed the surface of what we can do and what we want to do. So I just think that there’s a lot of runway left, and as long as there’s a story to tell and people are there for it, I hope we get to keep telling it.”