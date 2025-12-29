Billy Bob Thornton Goes NSFW on ‘Landman’

Billy Bob Thornton shocked fans on Sunday’s all-new episode of Landman as his character, Tommy Norris, flashed his penis on-screen after taking too many erectile dysfunction pills.

The Paramount+ series’ NSFW scene starts as Tommy wakes up to a hotel employee setting up his room service breakfast. As the oilman farts and rolls over, the employee (and the viewer) is given a glimpse of his naked front, causing her to plead with Tommy not to “rape” her.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in Landman episode 1, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

“Who the f— are you?” Tommy, confused at the hubbub, then asks. “I’m not gonna rape you.”

It’s then that Angela Norris, played by Ali Larter, rushes in from the bathroom, shouting at Tommy to “put [his] d—k away” before offering the hotel worker a cash tip for her trouble. “Don’t be scared, darling. That wasn’t about you. He eats Cialis like M&Ms and runs into door jambs all morning with that thing,” she assures. “I’m so sorry about that.”

An angry Angela then tells Tommy she was just trying to surprise him with breakfast in bed, snapping, “That is not the best angle of your ballsack, I might add. You really have to love a man to look at him from there.” She adds, “Poor thing. If she wasn’t a lesbian when she walked in here, she’s a f—ing lesbian now.”

Ali Larter as Angela and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman episode 4, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

After noting that the entire situation “kind of kills the mood,” Tommy points out that it was Angela who told him to “take an extra pill” the night before, asking her, “Now, what do I do with this f—ing thing?” He continues, “I might f— the whole breakfast. The waffles, the fruit, the goddamn bagel and the omelette. The omelette is the first thing that’s getting f—ed. You better order another one because that one is f—ed.”

“Way to ruin the weekend, Tommy,” Angela tells him. While the drama resulted in Angela and Angela fighting throughout the rest of the episode, they ultimately made up, with Angela serving Tommy an omelette for dinner at the end of the episode.

Landman premieres new episodes Sundays on Paramount+