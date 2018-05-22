‘LA to Vegas’ Canceled by Fox After 1 Season

The Fox comedy LA to Vegas was the latest in a long line of shows to get canceled in recent weeks, getting the ax from Fox on Monday.

Deadline reported the network opted not to renew the show for a second season. Site reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote that network officials had been trying to convince executive producer Will Ferrell to make an appearance in the Season 2 premiere in the fall in order to generate some new fans, but to no avail.

“I hear that became a condition for a renewal of the series, starring Dylan McDermott,” Andreeva wrote. “I hear Ferrell was open to possibly appearing in an episode next season but would not commit to doing the Season 2 opener, which, along with the network’s reduced shelf space because of the addition of Thursday Night Football, contributed to Fox’s decision to cancel LA to Vegas.”

Dana Walden noted during the Fox upfront presentation in New York City last week that creator/executive producer Lon Zimmet and executive producer Steve Levitan were working on a second season for the show, but noted “if we can’t find a way to make noise, we won’t do (a second season.)”

LA to Vegas reportedly started off hot with the highest-rated Tuesday comedy episode in nearly a year for the network when it debuted back on Jan. 2. The network announced a week after the debut that it was picking up the series for an extra three episodes, rounding it out to 15.

The series centered around the crew of a budget airline that regularly made weekend flights from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and back. The show starred Dylan McDermott as Captain Dave Pratman, a former Air Force pilot who was dishonorably discharged and had problems with drugs, alcohol and women. Kim Matula, Ed Weeks, Nathan Lee Graham and Peter Stormare rounded out the rest of the main cast.

The show was just the latest of many to get canceled by the network, including The Last Man on Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which was quickly revived by NBC), The Mick, Lucifer and The Exorcist in order to help free up room for Fox’s new deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football.

Shows that earned renewals on Fox included The Simpsons (for its 30th season), The Orville, The Gifted, 911 and The Resident.