Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Yellowstone spinoff has lassoed another cast member! Lost alum Matthew Fox has officially been cast in The Madison, where he will lead opposite Michelle Pfeiffer, according to Deadline.

Fox, best known for his roles as Dr. Jack Shephard on Lost and Charlie Salinger on Party of Five, joins a cast that also includes Suits alum Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, and Beau Garrett. The actor is set to portray Paul, "a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors," opposite Pfeiffer's character, who is the mother of two daughters, Paige (Chapman) and Abigail (Garrett). Adams, meanwhile, is set to star Paige's husband, while Miller will star as Abigail's eldest daughter.

The role will mark Fox's latest acting credit following his appearance in the Australian comedy series Caught, per his IMDb profile. Fox is best known for his starring role in ABC's Lost. The actor appeared as Dr. Jack Shephard throughout the show's six season run, earning both an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination. His other credits include his portrayal of and Charlie Salinger on Party of Five, as well as appearances in films including Speed Racer, Bone Tomahawk, and Alex Cross.

Originally titled 2024, The Madison will serve as a sequel to the flagship Yellowstone series. Per Paramount, the series is "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana." Further details haven't been revealed at this time, and it remains unclear if the series will air on Paramount Network or stream on Paramount+.

The Madison is the latest spinoff – others include 1883, 1923, and 6666 – from the Kevin Costner-led series, which premiered in 2018 and is set to return for its final episodes in November, though recent reporting alleges Yellowstone Season 6 is in the works. The upcoming show was first confirmed to be in the works in fall 2023 alongside fellow spinoff 1944, with Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, sharing at the time that the two spinoffs "will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon."

The Madison is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Pfeiffer, and Keith Cox. Production on the spinoff is set to begin in Montana, New York, and Texas later this month, per TVLine. The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2025 following the conclusion of Yellowstone's Season 5.

Previous episodes of 1883 and 1923 can be streamed on Paramount+. Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock.