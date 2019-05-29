Kit Harington’s Representatives Break Silence on ‘Game of Thrones’ Star’s Rehab Stint

Kit Harington’s publicist spoke on behalf of the actor after news he had checked himself into a rehab facility after the end of Game of Thrones.

The actor, who embodied Jon Snow in the HBO drama series since episode 1, made headlines following reports he had been spending time at a facility working on stress and alcohol-related issues. His publicist confirmed Harington was at a “wellness retreat” ahead of the show’s series finale.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” the rep said in a statement to Variety.

Page Six first reported the news of Harington’s rehab stay, detailing the actor had spent weeks working on himself at a Connecticut mental health retreat. He is reportedly undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions.

The treatment reportedly costs more than $120,000 a month.

The news comes just days after fans caught a glimpse of the actor’s state of mind as the fantasy drama series came to a close. In a scene from the Game of Thrones documentary, titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, Harington can be seen breaking down in tears after finding out the fate of his character and that of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke).

In a conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said of the moment: “I was very shocked and surprised at certain events and then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried.”

He later said in an interview with the outlet he sought therapy after finding out how Jon Snow’s story would wrap up.

“That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people,” he said. “I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone.”

Harington also opened up to the publication about his mental state while working on the series, revealing he experience his “darkest” moments when his character was a focal point.

“It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” he said. “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.”

He also recently told Esquire in an interview ahead of the series finale that he had a “breakdown” while filming the series’ final scenes.

“My final day of shooting, I felt fine… I felt fine… I felt fine… then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit,” he told the publication. “Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just f—-g broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.”

He added, “But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned… It felt like they were unceremoniously for the last time ripping off this character.”