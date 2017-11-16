Kim Kardashian West Ranks Her Sisters’ Style on ‘Late Late Show’

Kim Kardashian West appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night, and the makeup mogul was subjected to a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” during her time on the show.

When faced with a glass of bird saliva, Corden asked her to rank sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner in order of best to worst-dressed.

Without any hesitation, Kardashian West named Kendall as best-dressed, followed by Kris, Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe. “She’s gonna kill me,” Kardashian West said of Khloe. “I’m so sorry.”

Also during the segment, the mom of two was asked whether Khloe and Kylie are, in fact, pregnant. Rather than answer, however, she chose to drink a sardine smoothie.

The aftertaste!” she said after spitting part of the drink in a trash bin. “I have to go to dinner afterwards! So f—— disgusting!”

She also admitted that husband Kanye West‘s worst habit is falling asleep anywhere.

“He falls asleep everywhere and it gets really embarrassing when we’re in a parent-teacher conference or a doctor’s appointment or at a meeting that he’s bringing me to meet fashion designers that I’ve never met before and then he’s snoring at a restaurant,” she said.

“I blame everything on jet lag,” Kardashian West continued. “Even if [Kanye] hasn’t traveled in a year. I’m like, ‘Oh he’s so jet lagged.’ I have to cover up for him! He starts nodding off and I’m always giving him the kick or the pinch.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Late Late Show with James Corden