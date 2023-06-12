Kristin Davis Seems to Wash Hands of 'And Just Like That' Drama With Kim Cattrall

The drama between Sex and the City stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker has continued to make headlines throughout the years. Now, their co-star Kristin Davis seems to be washing her hands of the feud. Davis appears alongside Parker in the spinoff series, And Just Like That. Recently, during an interview with The Telegraph, she addressed the longtime division.

"You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody," Davis told the outlet. "I do understand fans' feelings – that they're upset... I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power." Davis' comments come after it was revealed that Cattrell's Sex and The City character Samantha will appear in one scene during the next season of And Just Like That, and it's already been filmed. It will reportedly feature Samantha having a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. However, Variety reported that Cattrall filmed her dialogue without any of the other cast members or series showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Cattrall did not feature in the new show's first season, though her character was included, seemingly due to her feud with Parker. Parker even previously spoke about the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in the series, indicating that this was something that was unlikely. During a conversation with Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."

Parker then went on to say, "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know." While the actress has refuted the notion of a feud between Cattrall and the rest of the cast, Cattrall has not been shy about her issues and disinterest in ever again being part of the Sex and the City franchise. More recently, Parker appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, where she discussed the pair's falling out, saying "it's very hard to talk about the situation."

"I've been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant," Parker said, "because it's not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this, you know?" She went on to explain that she'd like to not speak about it anymore, but it seems to constantly be brought up. "It's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' – a fight, a fight, a fight. I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with ever," the actress explained.