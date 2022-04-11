'Killing Eve' Sees Shocking Death in Two-Part Series Finale

✖

Killing Eve kicked off the first half of its two-part series finale on Sunday by saying goodbye to a fan-favorite character in a scene that will likely leave fans in tears and one that marks just the latest death of Season 4. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 7, "Making Dead Things Look Nice."

Split between London, where Eve is attempting to adjust to life following the conclusion of her investigation into The Twelve, and Gunn's island, where Villanelle traveled to at the end of Episode 6, "Making Dead Things Look Nice" also centered around the events in Margate. The seaside town has served as a focal point this season and has been the base for Konstantin as he trains The Twelve's latest recruited assassin, Pam, though training took a back seat in Episode 7 as Konstantin encouraged her to take the day off and have fun. Pam took Konstantin up on the offer, joining the carnival worker she met earlier in the season to work at a food stand, her fun later interrupted by Konstantin telling her they need to talk in private because the "circumstances have changed" and inviting her to his hotel room. But when Pam arrived later that evening, it wasn't to talk, but rather to carry out a new assignment: kill Konstantin, the beloved character who has been around since Season 1 and notably served as Villanelle's handler.

Entering the room with a pizza as a ruse, Pam, in a kill reminiscent of Villanelle's own unique and ingenious efforts, used the pizza cutter on Konstantin, who was actually planning to get Pam out of The Twelve and protect her. It is only as Konstantin lay bleeding out on the hotel room floor that Pam learns she didn't need to carry out the assignment, because the woman who ordered the hit on Konstantin, Hélène, is dead. Fans will recall that Hélène, one of the highest-most ranking members of The Twelve, was killed by Villanelle in Episode 6 after Hélène ordered Villanelle's assassination by Gunn. Unfortunately for Konstantin, this information gets to Pam too late, and before Pam ends his life quickly by taking the pizza cutter to his neck as she muttered "I'm sorry," Konstantin put in a final request, asking Pam to tell Carolyn "I always loved her" and asking her to deliver a letter to Carolyn. Before Pam set off to seemingly fulfill Konstantin's final wish, she prepared his body, leaving Konstantin lying on the hotel bed in a black suit.

Fans will have to wait to see if Konstantin's is the last death of the series or if Killing Eve has more tragedy up its sleeve. The second half of Killing Eve's two-part series finale kicked off on BBC America at 9 p.m. ET, with all Season 4 episodes also now available for streaming on AMC+.