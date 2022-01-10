‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at Explosive Conclusion

After a more than a year-long wait, BBC America has finally treated fans to the first-look at Killing Eve Season 4, the final season of the hit Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-starring spy thriller. Fans of the award-winning series will recall that Season 3 (spoiler alert!) ended with Eve and Villanelle standing together on the London Bridge faced with the decision of whether or not to leave one another in the past. According to the new Killing Eve Season 4 teaser trailer, they won’t stay apart for long.

As a late Christmas treat for fans, the official Killing Eve Twitter account released a 30-second teaser trailer for the fourth and final season on Tuesday, Dec. 28, giving fans their best look yet at what’s to come in the final batch of episodes and teasing that “actions have consequences.” As the trailer plays, Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn Martens narrates in voiceover, stating, “Do you ever think what might have happened if we didn’t do what we did? People like us aren’t made for happy lives or happy endings.” Meanwhile, Eve can be seen standing in an empty theatre, Villanelle looks rather solemn, and Carolyn spits at someone before the teaser ends with riding an electric scooter as Villanelle walks beside her.

According to the official Season 4 synopsis, Eve, Villanelle, and Carolyn “are in very different places” following the “emotional climax” of Season 3. Following the scene on the bridge that capped the season, “Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’” Meanwhile, after killing Paul ,” Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

Teasing the upcoming season to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle shared that Eve and Villanelle are “trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for.” Gentle said that in the final season, Eve “takes on a very different role – one that could be both dangerous to herself and people around her” while Villanelle “starts season 4 really questioning who she is and who she can be.” Gentle said Season 4 “is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before.”

The fourth and final season of the series, which is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, is executive produced and largely written by Laura Neal, who replaces Suzanne Heathcote. Phoebe Waller-Bridge served as head writer for Season 1, with Emerald Fennell helming Season 2. Killing Eve‘s eight-episode final season premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Feb. 27 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America. Fans can catch new episodes one week early on AMC+, beginning Feb. 20.