‘House of Cards’ Showrunner Gives Statement on Kevin Spacey Accusations

Beau Willimon, the former House of Cards showrunner, is speaking out about the sexual misconduct allegations against series star Kevin Spacey.

In a statement, Willimon, who is president of the Writers Guild of America East, said it was “deeply troubling” to hear that actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance at him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and the Oscar-winning actor was 26.

“Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling,” Willimon said. “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

Willimon left House of Cards after its fourth season in 2016, according to Variety.

On Sunday night, Spacey issued a statement saying that he does not remember the encounter with Rapp.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey wrote. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” he continued. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.”

“As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women,” Spacey said. “I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

After Spacey posted his statement on social media, there was quite a heated reaction from Twitter.