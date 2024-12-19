Kevin Costner Has Icy Reaction to ‘Yellowstone’ Series Finale

Kevin Costner kept things curt as he answered questions about the Yellowstone finale and his rumored behind-the-scenes feud with former co-star Luke Grimes in a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Oscar winner, 69, stepped out in Aspen just days after the Sunday, Dec. 15 finale of the Paramount Network series, which killed off Costner’s character John Dutton in a faked suicide following his exit from the show mid-season. “I’m not thinking about [the Yellowstone finale],” Costner told the reporter, adding, “I don’t think I’ve given it any thoughts. We’ll just let it go.”

The actor also shut down a question about his relationship with Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton for five seasons. “We’re done talking,” Costner said simply when asked about his onscreen son.

paramount network

Grimes’ comments about working with Costner made waves ahead of the finale, as he told Esquire on Dec. 10 that his former co-star’s exit midway through Season 5 made the second half “the easiest season we’ve filmed.” He told the outlet candidly, “To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

Costner previously revealed that he had not been watching the final season of the Taylor Sheridan show, revealing hours after John Dutton’s assassination was shown that he “didn’t know” Yellowstone had returned that night.

“That’s a swear-to-God moment. I swear to God,” he insisted in the Nov. 11 episode of SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program. “I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’ I’m not in this season. But I didn’t realize yesterday was the thing. Somebody said, ‘It played last night?’ And I said, ‘Hmm, okay.’ So no, I found out about it this morning actually.”

Asked how he felt about his character’s death, Costner said, “I didn’t see it. I heard it’s a suicide. That doesn’t make me wanna rush to go see it.”

actor announced in June that he would be stepping back unexpectedly from his starring role on Yellowstone due to scheduling issues with his four-part movie anthology Horizon: An American Saga. “I just wanted to reach out and let you know that, after this long year-and-a-half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone—that beloved series that I love, that I know you love—I just realized that I am not going to be able to continue season 5B, or into the future,” he said in an Instagram video at the time.

The Bodyguard star continued by expressing his gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime role, which he held from 2018 to 2022. “It was something that really changed me,” Costner added. “I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning.”