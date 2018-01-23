Watch ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Bloopers and Outtakes From Season 2

Kevin Can Wait‘s stars gives off a lot of laughs each each, but sometimes the actors themselves crack up during production.

CBS has released a second compilation of bloopers and outtakes from the sitcom’s second season, and it features Kevin James, Leah Remini and their co-stars cracking up on camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

James and Remini’s chemistry is apparent through the humorous outtakes. Whether it’s in a bathroom or an important business meeting, the former King of Queens co-stars just could not stop making each other laugh. This is especially true in the last clip of the reel, as the two riff off each other, completely derailing the scene.

It’s always a laugh on set! Start your week off right with these hilarious #KevinCanWait bloopers, and then catch a new episode tonight at 8/7c on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Q1WcMZ3ve8 — Kevin Can Wait (@KevinCanWaitCBS) January 15, 2018

This is not the first time CBS has lifted the curtain to show some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments.

Earlier in season 2, the network released another compilation of bloopers, which were taken from the season’s first few episodes.

Some of those moments were especially interesting to watch, as they broke the tension in certain scenes that referenced the death of Donna Gable (Erinn Hayes), James’ character’s on-screen wife.

Kevin Can Wait has been carrying on with mixed results since CBS’ soft reboot of the show before season 2.

Hayes’ character was killed off, which upset many fans. That change allowed the show to change formats to be more about Kevin Gable (James) solving cases with his former police partner Vanessa Cellucci (Remini).

Kevin Can Wait airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / JoJo Whilden