Kelly Clarkson Speaks out on Toxic Workplace Allegations

Kelly Clarkson responded to allegations that her staff was subjected to toxic work environments on The Kelly Clarkson Show, calling their treatment "unacceptable." She shared a statement on Instagram the same day a Rolling Stone article alleged that crew members of the show had been overworked and underpaid, and "working at the show was traumatizing to their mental health." "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," Clarkson began her statement Friday. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable." She continued, "I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best versions of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership. To ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated," the talk show host concluded. One current and ten former show staffers contributed to the complaint, in which Clarkson herself is said to be "fantastic" and "has no clue how unhappy her staff is." "I would be shocked if she knew," one former employee told Rolling Stone. "I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

Another anonymous former employee said, "I think [executive producer] Alex Duda's a monster. I have a friend who's an executive producer who warned me about taking this job because apparently she has done this on every show she's worked on." In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, a representative for the show disputed the allegations. "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously, and to insinuate otherwise is untrue," an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement. "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful, and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity," the statement continued. After being renewed through 2025, it was announced earlier this week that the show is moving from Los Angeles to New York City for its fifth season.