'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Makes Major Change in Advance of Next Season

The Kelly Clarkson Show is making a major move ahead of its next season. The daytime talk show, hosted by The Voice coach, is officially relocating to New York City this fall, where it will film in front of a live studio audience at NBC Studios' Studio 6A in Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Center, an NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

Clarkson's talk show, currently in its fourth season, has been based out of the Universal City lot in Los Angeles since its debut in 2019 but opened its last two seasons with week-long stints out of New York City. The Kelly Clarkson Show's move comes on the heels of the New York's Film Tax Credit's expansion, which was recently signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul for the fiscal year 2024 budget. The program's expansion means more incentives for television productions that relocate to New York while cutting down eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years to just two years of filming.

In January, Variety reported that The Kelly Clarkson Show was exploring a move to New York in order to qualify for the tax incentive, with Clarkson reportedly pushing for the move, as the East Coast is closer to her family. Clarkson, who recently dropped the first two singles off her upcoming album Chemistry, announced in March that she will be performing in Las Vegas for a 10-date residency at Planet Hollywood in July and August ahead of The Kelly Clarkson Show's fifth season.

"I am only doing 10 shows," Clarkson said on her talk show at the time. "I could only commit to 10 shows. That's why it's exclusive. There's only 10 shows. I ain't adding more. I'm telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit of a minute of a break." She teased on Instagram, "I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too!"

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered in September 2019, officially took over The Ellen DeGeneres Show's time slot ahead of Season 4. The American Idol winner's talk show has earned her critical acclaim over the years, including 13 Daytime Emmys – three for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and two for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment. This year, The Kelly Clarkson Show is nominated for 11 Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Talk Series.