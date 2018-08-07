Kelly Clarkson Developing Pilot for Daytime Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson got the television bug after appearing on The Voice last season, and is hoping to satisfy her desire to be on the small screen more often with a new daytime talk show.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Clarkson, 36, is filming a daytime talker pilot for NBCUniversal Television Distribution within the next few weeks. The project will be part of an overall deal she recently signed with NBC, the home of The Voice.

The source said the show might not air until fall 2019. NBCUniversal could also chose to syndicate the show or find another platform for the show.

News of the potential Clarkson talkshow was first reported by Broadcasting and Cable.

A new Clarkson show could fill the void left behind after NBCUniversal’s last experiment with a daytime talker hosted by singer was cancelled. In September, the final episodes of Harry Connick Jr.’s Harry will air. Harry was canceled after two seasons in February.

Clarkson is also not the only superstar readying a talkshow. Last month, Broadcasting and Cable reported that Warner Bros.’ Telepictures is developing a talk show hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race host RuPaul. Like Clarkson’s show, RuPaul’s would debut in fall 2019.

Clarkson shot to fame in 2002 by winning the first season of American Idol and released her eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, in October.

Clarkson also showed off her charisma in front of the camera this spring during her first season on The Voice. She even won her first season as a coach on the show, guiding Brynn Cartelli to the championship. Clarkson will be back for the show’s 15th season this fall, and chose country artist Thomas Rhett as her team advisor for the battle rounds.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Clarkson said her future career moves are based on how it impacts her family first. She has two children with her husband Brandon Blackstock. Blackstock also has a daughter and son from a previous marriage.

“My husband and I talk about that a lot, because I love touring and I’ve loved being part of The Voice this season. Really, our decisions are based upon our family,” Clarkson said. “It’s not that my career is on the back burner, it’s just that it’s, you know, on the side burner [laughs]. I want to make sure I’m a present mom. I have abandonment issues, so I don’t want to pass those on. I want to make sure we’re looking out for our kids, and others.”

The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: NBC