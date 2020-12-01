Derek Hough's 'Jingle Bells' Performance Blows Away 'Disney Holiday Singalong' Viewers
ABC is getting a jump start on the Christmas season with their Disney Holiday Singalong program on Monday night. The special featured everyone from Ciara to Katy Perry, joining in on the holiday fun. Disney's latest singalong also featured a performance from Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough and his girlfriend, fellow professional dancer, Hayley Erbert. Based on the reactions to their performance, fans were living for the couple's Disney-infused, magical duet.
Disney's one-hour event was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured a line-up from a bevy of celebrity guests. In addition to singers such as Michael Bublé, Adam Lambert, and Broadway singer Leslie Odom Jr., actor Kerry Washington and K-Pop group BTS are also lending their vocals to the holiday special. Like other Disney singalongs, this special will feature animated lyrics on the screen in order to allow for viewers to sing along to all of the classic Christmas songs. Of course, since Hough is a dancer by trade, he didn't just sing along to "Jingle Bells" but he and Erbert also produced a stunning Christmas routine from the set of Dancing With the Stars (which had its stage decked out in holiday decorations for the occasion).
Oh Disney, you bring us so much joy ❤️ #DisneyHolidaySingalong @derekhough @hayleyerbert pic.twitter.com/HjqfS3f9m3— ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 1, 2020
Unsurprisingly, viewers loved seeing Hough and Erbert out on the dance floor for Disney's latest singalong special. They especially appreciated the fact that the pair brought some of DWTS' own magic to the fun event.
Just Love It
prevnext
anyways I love @derekhough + @hayleyerbert dances 🥰 #DisneyHolidaySingalong— Becca Brown ミ☆ (@BeccaBTalksTV) December 1, 2020
Awesome
prevnext
That Jingle Bells dance was awesome #DisneyHolidaySingalong— S Delcarmen (@Tvchica) December 1, 2020
Bringing The Magic
prevnext
@derekhough and @hayleyerbert give me LIIIIIIIIIFE when they grace my screen. I just need them to follow me around all day and dance around me. #DisneyHolidaySingalong— Esha (@iBeFilipino) December 1, 2020
Dynamic Duo
prevnext
@derekhough @hayleyerbert are That dynamic Duo #DisneyHolidaySingalong— Janelle Suris (@JanelleSuris) December 1, 2020
"Wow"
prevnext
“WOW!”👀— 𝙎𝙘𝙮𝙡𝙡𝙖 𝙇𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙯 (@ScyllaLopez) December 1, 2020
Ace’s reaction to @hayleyerbert and @derekhough’s dancing on #DisneyHolidaySingalong pic.twitter.com/nJJJqayXBu
Stunned
prevnext
@derekhough & @hayleyerbert Oh wow, that was amazing!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #DisneyHolidaySingalong— Upclose22 Dee (@DeeUpclose22) December 1, 2020
Stole The Show
prev
#HolyMotherOfAngels— Linz (@LinzeyReed) December 1, 2020
What an amazing performance by @DerekHough & @HayleyErbert!!!#DisneyHolidaySingalong @ABCNetwork #Dayley steals the show everytime!