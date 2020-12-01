Derek Hough's 'Jingle Bells' Performance Blows Away 'Disney Holiday Singalong' Viewers

ABC is getting a jump start on the Christmas season with their Disney Holiday Singalong program on Monday night. The special featured everyone from Ciara to Katy Perry, joining in on the holiday fun. Disney's latest singalong also featured a performance from Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough and his girlfriend, fellow professional dancer, Hayley Erbert. Based on the reactions to their performance, fans were living for the couple's Disney-infused, magical duet.

Disney's one-hour event was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured a line-up from a bevy of celebrity guests. In addition to singers such as Michael Bublé, Adam Lambert, and Broadway singer Leslie Odom Jr., actor Kerry Washington and K-Pop group BTS are also lending their vocals to the holiday special. Like other Disney singalongs, this special will feature animated lyrics on the screen in order to allow for viewers to sing along to all of the classic Christmas songs. Of course, since Hough is a dancer by trade, he didn't just sing along to "Jingle Bells" but he and Erbert also produced a stunning Christmas routine from the set of Dancing With the Stars (which had its stage decked out in holiday decorations for the occasion).

Unsurprisingly, viewers loved seeing Hough and Erbert out on the dance floor for Disney's latest singalong special. They especially appreciated the fact that the pair brought some of DWTS' own magic to the fun event.