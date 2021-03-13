Katie Couric Warns 'Glee' Actress Is 'Gonna Be Upset' When 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Don't Guess Her

✖

The Wednesday episode of Jeopardy! this week had a group of contestants who were apparently not movie or TV fans. One of the categories was on actors who have won both Oscars and Emmys, and none of them remembered Gwyneth Paltrow, prompting guest host Katie Couric to suggest that Paltrow will be upset when she hears about that. Paltrow, 48, might be a little too busy to worry about Jeopardy! flubs though, as she spends most of her time working on her Goop empire.

The category was "I've won an Oscar and an Emmy." The $600 answer was simply "Shakespeare in Love and Glee." Couric, 64, was surprised that not a single one of the contestants knew the correct response. "She's gonna be upset," Couric told the contestants, reports TVLine. It was Paltrow, who won the 1999 Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love. In 2011, Paltrow won the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for playing Holly Holliday on Fox's Glee. Paltrow appeared in five episodes of the series and is now married to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk.

Today, Paltrow only appears in movies and television shows infrequently since Goop takes up most of her time. In fact, this week she told PEOPLE (the TV show!) she would only play her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Pepper Potts again if her scenes could be filmed within a couple of days. "I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that," Paltrow said. Paltrow previously told the New York Times in 2019 she felt she was "masquerading as an actor" before she founded Goop.

Couric is one of the guest hosts taking over Jeopardy! while producers decide on a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek. The journalist is the first woman to host the series. Her tenure on the show ends on Friday, March 19, with The Dr. Oz Show host Mehmet Oz taking over after her on March 22. Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Gurthie, Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are scheduled to host through the rest of the season.

During each celebrity host's tenure, Jeopardy! will donate to a charity of their choice, with the donation equaling the amount won by each contestant during their two weeks. Couric picked Stand Up to Cancer, which she helped launch in 2008. Couric's first husband and her older sister both died of cancer. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November.

“I can’t think of anything more important than supporting cancer research,” Couric said in a recent interview, notes the Los Angeles Times. “It just means the world to me because it’s affected me so personally. And I know it probably means the world to everyone at Jeopardy! who loved Alex Trebek.”