Katie Couric Tears up as She Offers Big Life Update Amid 'Jeopardy!' Debut

March is proving to be a big month for veteran journalist Katie Couric. On the same day she stepped into the guest host role on the long-running game show Jeopardy!, Couric revealed an exciting life update on social media, informing her followers that she has handed in the manuscript for her upcoming memoir, Unexpected.

Couric shared the exciting news in an emotional video shared to Twitter Monday afternoon, announcing that she "just handed in my manuscript for the memoir," which she said she has been working on "for the last two-and-a-half, three years." Fighting back tears, Couric said it was an "incredibly emotional" moment for her, adding that it was "really hard, but really gratifying." Couric ended the update by hilariously telling fans, "I hope you f–ing like it."

In other news...I finished my memoir. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Sj8cmmmdSb — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 9, 2021

Unexpected was first confirmed to be in the works in February of 2019. According to a release from the publisher Little, Brown and Company, the memoir will find Couric sharing both "hilarious" and "humiliating" details as she reflects on her prize-winning, 40-year career. USA Today reported that the journalist candidly looked at the "unapologetic 'Mad Men' culture" of the TV industry, reflected on her start at ABC — when her job "included making coffee and fetching ham sandwiches for newsroom honchos like Frank Reynolds and Sam Donaldson" — touched upon the MeTooMovement, which led to the firing of her former Today show colleague Matt Lauer, and the death of her first husband, Jay Monahan, from colon cancer as well as her own battles with bulimia and lifelong insecurity.

"I've been privileged to lead an extraordinary life, one that I never anticipated. I've experienced so much, both professionally and personally, but have never really had an opportunity to reveal what was going on behind the scenes," Couric said in a statement at the time. "I'm excited to share what it was like being at the center of so many historic events and game-changing stories. I'm also ready to talk about the fascinating and sometimes challenging people with whom I've worked, the radical transformation of my industry, and the heartbreaking losses I've endured. It feels like now is the right time to look back, reflect, and consider what I've learned and how those lessons might help others."

Unexpected is slated to hit shelves in spring 2021. It will mark the latest new endeavor for Couric, who is currently serving as guest host on Jeopardy!. She stepped into the role for the first time during Monday’s episode and is set to remain guest host through March 19.