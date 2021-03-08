Who Is Hosting 'Jeopardy!' This Week?

✖

Journalist Katie Couric begins her historic guest-hosting tenure on Jeopardy! on Monday, March 8. She will host the game show series for the next two weeks, with her run concluding on Friday, March 19. She takes over for Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, who hosted from Feb. 22 to March 5. After Couric is done, The Dr. Oz Show host Mehmet Oz will host for two weeks from March 22 to April 2.

Jeopardy! has been featuring celebrity guest hosts since the start of 2021, as producers seek a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek, who died on Nov. 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80. The first guest host was Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who hosted before Richards. Producers also picked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to host from April 5 to April 16. CNN's Anderson Cooper, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie, actress Mayim Bialik, 60 Minutes journalist Bill Whitaker and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta have also been selected to host, with their dates to be announced later.

Couric, 64, is the first woman to host Jeopardy!. She remains best known for her run on NBC's Today Show from 1991 to 2006. After leaving Today, she joined CBS News, where she anchored CBS Evening News until 2011 and appeared on other CBS News programs. She moved to ABC News and hosted a two-season daytime talk show called Katie. Today, Couric leads Katie Couric Media, a multimedia news and production company. "It is such a thrill to be here guest hosting a show I've watched for years, and a real honor to help as we recover after Alex," Couric said in a statement released by Sony.

During Couric's tenure, the Jeopardy! producers will be donating to Stand Up To Cancer, a choice that is poignant following Trebek's death. The show will donate an amount equal to the winnings of the contestants during Couric's two weeks. The Jeopardy! team also pointed out on Instagram that Couric's first night as host comes on International Women's Day.

Couric has been a fixture on American television for over three decades, but her appointment as guest host became surprisingly controversial after her recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. While on the HBO show, Couric said she was concerned to see conservative politicians embrace the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory. Since the show has a mostly conservative audience, with a median age of just over 64, a source claimed producers were concerned. "The Jeopardy! audience is very conservative," the source claimed. "And the show has always steered clear of politics. Katie's comments so soon after she was announced as a host are very concerning to the producers. They are worried there will be a backlash against her." Couric did not comment on the Page Six report.