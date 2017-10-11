Kaley Cuoco Gives Jim Parsons the Middle Finger in New ‘Big Bang Theory’ Set Photo

Kaley Cuoco is never shy about sharing behind-the-scenes looks at The Big Bang Theory‘s production, and her latest shot is one of the most candid.

The actress, who plays Penny, is shown rehearsing a scene alongside co-star Jim Parsons and director Mark Cendrowski. Cuoco is shown sitting barefoot on the couch and visibly irked at Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper.

She gives him the middle finger, and he blankly stares into the camera. Cendrowski looks on and laughs.

“A little inside look at the effort it takes shooting an episode of [Big Bang],” Cuoco captioned the post.

Fans were amused by the shot, which many imagined as how Penny feels like dealing with the annoying Sheldon on an every day basis.

“A real look at what Penny wants to say to Sheldon at times,” fan Jeremy Gordon wrote.

Another wrote, “OMG I love you all so much! Jim, that face.”

