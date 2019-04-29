‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Will ‘Unravel’ Show’s Mysteries in Finale Special

CBS is going all in on The Big Bang Theory on the night of its series finale. Aside from the hour-long special, the eye network is airing a half-hour special retrospective about the longest-running sitcom in broadcast TV history.

The special is titled Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, hosted by actors Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco. The actors will take fans on a trip through the show’s history, unveiling the “best-kept backstage secrets and personal memories” from the show. Galecki and Cuoco will also share their favorite scenes with their characters, Leonard and Penny, and will give a tour of Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This special farewell will include unforgettable clips and interviews to celebrate this beloved series,” CBS teased.

The special will air on Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET, between The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale and the season two finale of Young Sheldon, the prequel series centering on Jim Parson’s character.

The Big Bang Theory kicked off in 2007 and has picked up 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Parsons in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014. Parsons also won the Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy at the 2011 Golden Globes.

The series will finish with 279 episodes, passing the 275-episode mark set by Cheers, which aired on NBC.

Last week, CBS released a video featuring The Big Bang Theory cast counting down their favorite scenes from the show. Cuoco said she enjoyed the guest stars who stopped by, including Wil Wheaton, Kevin Smith and William Shatner. Galecki had trouble picking a specific scene because they “melt into one memory” for him, but later said the moment Penny told Leonard she loves him was a “great one to work on.”

After The Big Bang Theory wraps, Cuoco plans to focus on her production company, Yes, Norman. She launched the company in 2017 and signed a deal with Warner Bros. Television, the same studio behind The Big Bang Theory, to develop projects. She hopes to use the lessons she learned from co-creator Chuck Lorre in the next stage of her career.

“I’m a control freak, you know, I want everything to be a certain way, but when you hire people to do what they need to do and you let them do it, it usually ends up in a good way,” she said in February.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS