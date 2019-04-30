‘The Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Are Filming ‘Something Special’ for Show’s End

Kaley Cuoco teased “something special” with her The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki on her Instagram page over the weekend, and fans finally learned what that is on Monday.

On Saturday, Cuoco shared a black and white photo of herself and Galecki sitting where the audience would usually be watching live tapings of The Big Bang Theory. “Shooting something special with this guy,” she wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It turns out the two longtime co-stars were not working on the series finale, as CBS spoiled the surprise on Monday. The eye network announced Cuoco and Galecki are hosting a half-hour special retrospective on the show titled Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell.

In the special, the on-screen married couple will reveal the “best-kept backstage secrets and personal memories” from the show. They will also share their favorite scenes featuring Leonard and Penny, and will give fans a tour of the sets, including Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment.

Unraveling The Mystery will air on Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET, right after The Big Bang Theory series finale and before the season two finale of Young Sheldon, the prequel series about Sheldon Cooper.

While Cuoco’s latest behind-the-scenes photo was not from the filming of the Big Bang finale, she has kept fans updated on the process. She shared photos from the final table read, including one picture of her script covered in tear-filled tissues.

“Prepare yourselves … for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words,” she wrote in the caption. “Our whole universe ….”

She also shared a photo of herself clutching a jacket while tears ran down her face.

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end with Season 12 after Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, said he was not going to sign on for another season. However, Cuoco has said she would have done more seasons if she could.

“These characters are special. They were the underdogs in the beginning, which now, I think, they’ve totally come out on top. I still think we made nerdy cool 12 years ago when it wasn’t,” she told reporters in February. “I think a lot of people thought this was going to be a really silly show with two nerds living next to the hot girl and we have completely changed that and have outgrown that and have become real amazing characters that have left a mark on so many people’s hearts.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS