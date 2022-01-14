FX to Revive ‘Justified’ With Timothy Olyphant for Sequel Series

FX is bringing back Justified with a sequel series that will star Timothy Olyphant. The news was announced on Friday, and Olyphant will reprise his role of U.S. Marshal Rayland Givens for the series that will be called Justified: City Primeval. It will be a limited series inspired by the novel Crime Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/FXNetworks/status/1482020431766851584

Schrier added: “I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.” Justified: City Primeval will begin with Raylan living in Miami. He relocated there in the series finale and continues to balance life as a U.S. Mashall as well as being the father of his 14-year old daughter Winona.

“His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind,” the synopsis states, per The Hollywood Reporter. “A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.”

Justified was on the air from 2010-2015, comprising of 78 episodes. Olyphant starred in the series along with Nick Searcy, Jacob Pitts, Erica Tazel, Joelle Carter and Walton Goggins. Along with Justified being highly rated by critics, the series received eight Primetime Emmy nominations during its run. Once the show went off the air, Olyphant went on to start in several shows, including Santa Clarita Diet, Fargo and The Mandalorian.