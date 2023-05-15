'Justified: City Primeval' Series Premiere Date Revealed

Justified: City Primeval, a new sequel series to the hit FX series Justified, now has an official premiere date. The network has revealed the show will debut on July 18. FX also shared a brief teaser for the new show, along with the premiere date, which can be seen below. Before the premiere, fans can catch up by streaming all six seasons of Justified with FX on Hulu.

The new FX series is based on Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. Series star Timothy Olyphant is set to return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited FX series. Additional cast members include Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, and Norbert Leo Butz. Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant, appears in the show as well. "Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl," reads the show's official logline. "His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind."

The logline continues: "A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

No other past series stars have been reported to be turning up in the new series, but fans have been hoping that Walton Goggins might return. Goggins appeared alongside Olyphant in Justified, starring as Boyd Crowder, "the son of one of Harlan's biggest career criminals," per Wikipedia. "Boyd is known for robbing banks and using pyrotechnics, which brings Raylan, with whom he used to dig coal, back to Harlan. At the start of the series, Boyd is a born-again, tent-preaching white supremacist, though he later moves on to attempting to control Harlan's criminal underground."