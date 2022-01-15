‘Justified’: What to Know and How to Catch up on the Series Before the FX Sequel Premieres

Justified is returning to TV screens, with a new sequel series set to premiere on FX sometime in the near future. Deadline reports that the new series will continue the story of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, played by actor Timothy Olyphant. The original series ran on FX for six seasons, from 2010 until 2015. “Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” said FX Entertainment President Eric Schrider in a statement on the new series.”

Schrider continued, “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.” Sony Pictures Television Studios President Jason Frost and Co-President Jason Clodfelter also issued a joint statement on the news, saying, “When , the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens,” they said. “The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time, and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team.” Scroll down to read more about the new series and learn how to catch up on Justified.

“Justified: City Primeval”

The new show is titled Justified: City Primeval, and it is based on Elmore Leonard’s 1980 novel City Primeval. The limited series will pick up with Raylan’s “story eight years after he’s left Kentucky and now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl,” per Deadline. “A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again.”

Is Timothy Olyphant Coming Back?

One thing that fans of the original series can be reassured by, is that this is not a remake or franchise reboot in any way. Timothy Olyphant is definitely returning to reprise his role as Raylan in Justified: City Primeval. Additionally, he will also be serving as one of the show’s executive producers.

Additional/Returning Cast

Aside from Olyphant, there is no news on casting for Justified: City Primeval. We know that Walton Goggins, who played Boyd Crowder, could return, as he was still around when the series ended, but there is currently on confirmation on whether or not he’ll turn up. Natalie Zea, who played Raylan’s ex-wife Winona, and Nick Searcy, who stared as Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Art Mullen, could both also possibly return as well.

Will It Stream?

As more and more people cut the cable cord, in a manner of speaking, the question of whether or not a new series will be available for streaming arises more and more often. At this time, we do not know if or where Justified: City Primeval will be streaming. Much of FX’s content is currently available through the FX on Hulu option, so it is possible that the series will be available there when it’s released. However, there have been FX shows, such as Impeachment: American Crime Story, that have aired on the network but not been made available on Hulu, so it is also possible this could happen with the Justified revival.

Premiere Date

At this time, there is no set premiere for Justified: City Primeval. There is also no word on when the show will begin production. It is possible that it will film sometime in 2022 for a 2023 release date, but that is unconfirmed.

How To Catch Up

For those interested in catching up on Justified, before the new limited series arrives, the best way is through Hulu. Currently, Hulu is the only streaming service that has the series available at no additional cost. Though, it is available to purchase through Apple TV/iTunes, for those who prefer that option.

Which Books To Read

If you have a desire to read up on the Elmore Leonard books that inspired the show, and its new sequel series, then there’s a few you’ll want to get your hands on. The main influence comes from Fire in the Hole, a short story by Leonard. Three other books to check out are Riding the Rap, Pronto, and Raylan, which was based around the series. It was also Leonard’s final novel before his death in 2013.