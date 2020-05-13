Julie Andrews' Cursing During 'The Happy Days of Garry Marshall' Special Is Leaving Viewers Rolling
It seems that Julie Andrews has a thing for cursing. The legendary movie star and surrogate nanny to generations of fans appeared on The Happy Days of Garry Marshall special to talk about her work with the late filmmaker. During one segment, she spoke about how much she cursed whenever she'd flub a take.
Andrews, who worked with the late Garry Marshall on the 2001 modern-day fantasy The Princess Diaries, was among many of his family, friends and former collaborators who put the project together in November of 2019. Others included Andrews' co-star Anne Hathaway, Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts and Happy Days' Henry Winkler. While there's been plenty of heartfelt reactions to the ABC special, it was Andrews' frankness about her colorful use of language on set that caught the attention of some viewers. As well as providing a good laugh.
We won’t tell 🤫😅 #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall @JulieAndrews pic.twitter.com/2ps3gDu941— ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 13, 2020
Stories of Andrews' penchant for profanity aren't exactly a secret. She's spoken about it before and she even lost a bet with her stepdaughter about it, which resulted in her writing her second children's book, Mandy. Still, it managed to catch a few viewers off-guard.
Though I didn’t hear them, I LOVED seeing the @JulieAndrews BOMBS! 🤬😂🤣 from The Princess Diaries. #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall— Elsa❤️🇺🇸💚🐕💜🦋🧡🇵🇷💙 (@Elsa050467) May 13, 2020
Julie Andrews cursing like a sailor ... (or me ).... is everything 😌😌😌. #GarryMarshall
This show is incredible— Sandra Golden (@sportsandra) May 13, 2020
