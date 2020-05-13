ABC's Garry Marshall Special Has Fans Missing 'Happy Days' and 'Laverne and Shirley'
On Tuesday night, ABC paid tribute to the legendary Garry Marshall with its special The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. The prolific director and producer, who passed away in July 2016 at the age of 81, has worked on a variety of popular programs over the years including Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries, and Mork & Mindy. After watching the ABC special about his life and career, many viewers have taken to Twitter to specifically note how much they miss two of his classics — Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marshall's family, friends, and those who worked on his projects were asked to be a part of this program (the publication noted that interviews for it were filmed between June and November of 2019). Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts, Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway, Happy Days star Henry Winkler, and many more appeared in the special. The outlet also reported that Marshall's wife, Barbara, and their children, Scott, Kathleen, and Lori, shared some behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the famous director. John Scheinfeld, the executive producer of The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, said in a statement, "Garry famously said, 'I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.' And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good."
Viewers of The Happy Days of Garry Marshall could definitely relate to Scheinfeld's statement. In fact, many were especially touched by the special, as it had them reminiscing about some of their favorite Marshall programs such as Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley.
Tearing Up
I never thought the Laverne & Shirley theme would have me bawling. 😭😭😭 #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall pic.twitter.com/3ZEwJTYqBK— Jenny Bluedog (@JennyBluedog) May 13, 2020
More Marshall
we need more people like Gary Marshall in this world, enough reality tv, crime and depressing dr shows! I miss #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall— MommaO (@TOwsian) May 13, 2020
Looking Back Fondly
Watching “The happy days of Garry Marshall” is incredible for lifting spirits. Great re-living those shows and the laughs especially the fonz, an American icon, brilliantly played by the legendary @hwinkler4real— rich ackerman (@richackerman) May 13, 2020
Memories
@ABCNetwork I love this trip down memory lane! One of my favorites of the tribute to Garry Marshall is watching behind the scenes of Happy Days! @hwinkler4real nailed it as Fonzie! He was so COOL! 😎👍👍 #Fonzie #HappyDays #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall pic.twitter.com/RcyhfFzfdN— Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) May 13, 2020
Loved Those Shows
Watching Gary Marshall special. We were so lucky to grow up watching Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley & Mork &Mindy, among others. They don't make good shows like that anymore!— Sandy W. (@Pville_Sandy) May 13, 2020
Reminiscing
My gosh, #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall was amazing @ABCNetwork. Those shows were my childhood. So many happy memories. The networks should make more specials like this during the pandemic. @CBS @nbc pic.twitter.com/GSYl2dbqmu— Ron Klopfanstein (@RonKlopfanstein) May 13, 2020
Can We Get Some Reruns?
Dear Paramount/CBS: GIVE US LAVERNE & SHIRLEY &MORK AND MINDY & HAPPY DAYS ON STREAMING PLEASE. There is a demand, outside of DVDs we have NO WAY TO GET THE WORD OUT ABOUT THESE BELOVED SHOWS!This is Mr. Marshall's legacy and we're all being deprived #TheHappyDaysofGarryMarshall— Night After Night: A Laverne And Shirley Podcast (@NightAftNightPC) May 13, 2020
Perfection
@ABCNetwork Laverne And Shirley is a funny show! 😄#PennyMarshall and #CindyWillams were perfect for those roles! #LaverneAndShirley #TheHappyDaysOfGarryMarshall pic.twitter.com/oWmW3l396O— Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) May 13, 2020