Julie Andrews Addresses ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Speculation

In January, Anne Hathaway revealed that a Princess Diaries 3 movie is in the works, and her former co-star and on-screen grandma Julie Andrews addressed the speculation herself during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday.

“Well, the truth is I haven’t heard,” she said. “But there’s been talk about it for quite a while. I think [Hathaway] had or is having a second child and she’s busy and I’ve been busy. I think if it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about it.”

Hathaway had made her own admission on WWHL, sharing, “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script.”

“I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it,” she added. “Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Hathaway further explained the project’s delay to fans, noting that she and the rest of the team want to take the time to tell the right story.

“It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” she said. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it so…”

Andrews previously opened up about a potential third movie while speaking to BuzzFeed in 2017, sharing that they’d like to make the project as a tribute to the late Garry Marshall, who directed the first two films and passed away in 2016.

“There’s talk about it,” Andrews said at the time. “And [Hathaway]’s very keen to do it. I would very willingly and happily do it.”

“I think we might do it in honor of him,” she added in reference to Marshall. “Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to….”

The Princess Diaries movies are based on the book series of the same name by Meg Cabot, which follows Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway) as she discovers that she is actually the heir to the small European country of Genovia. As a result, she receives princess lessons from her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Andrews), before eventually assuming the crown herself. The second film, which was released in 2004, deviated from the novels, so there’s no telling what Mia could be up to now.

Photo Credit: Walt Disney Pictures