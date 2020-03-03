‘Judge Judy’: Why Judith Sheindlin Left After 25 Seasons

As you may have already heard, Judge Judy is set to come to an end after 25 seasons on CBS. And now, a new report from TMZ has detailed why Judge Judy Sheindlin will part ways with the network.

TMZ has reported that Sheindlin is leaving her longtime series because of creative differences with CBS. The publication also reported that Sheindlin hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with the network’s higher-ups ever since the former head of CBS, Les Moonves, was ousted in 2018.

Sheindlin was reportedly in discussion with the network over possibly developing new shows, but that she was shut down multiple times. The judge had previously struck a deal with CBS which included her selling her TV library for a reported $95 million.

In light of the news about Judge Judy‘s future, Sheindlin released a statement in which she expressed her excitement over the upcoming, final season of the series.

“I am looking forward to a banner 25th anniversary season. CBS has been a fine partner for 20 plus years. They have decided to monetize their ‘Judge Judy’ library of reruns,” her statement read, per TMZ. “I wish them good luck with their experiment.”

Sheindlin recently revealed that the upcoming 25th season of Judge Judy would be the show’s last during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she told DeGeneres in a preview, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

DeGeneres asked for more details on her new show, Judy Justice, but the judge coyly replied, “I can’t tell you yet.” While there haven’t been too many details released about her new show, it has been reported that it will not air on CBS.

“Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows,” she continued. “The following couple of years, you should be able to get all the reruns that CBS has sold on the stations currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?”

While the news about Judge Judy ending has hit fans hard, the show isn’t going to end just yet. The series will air through the 2020-2021 television season on CBS.