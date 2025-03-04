TV Host Dies From Liver Transplant Complications: Daniel Bisogno Was 51

Daniel Bisogno, who co-hosted TV Azteca’s entertainment news show Ventaneando for nearly three decades, has died. Bisogno passed away earlier this month due to complications from a liver transplant, a statement shared on the show’s official social media accounts on Thursday, Feb. 20 confirmed. He was 51.

“It is with deepest sadness that we regret to report news we never wanted to give: our beloved Daniel Bisogno has just passed away due to complications he suffered after the liver transplant he underwent last September,” the statement, written in Spanish, read. “Ventaneando is in mourning. Gone is one of our most outstanding members. Rest in peace. We will honor his memory always.”

Born in Mexico on May 19, 1973, Bisogno became a beloved figure in the Mexican television community. He rose to fame through Ventaneando, which he began co-hosting in 1997, just a year after the show premiered. He remained a staple on the program up until recent years, when health issues forced him to take a step back from his career.

In mid-2023, he was forced to briefly step away from Ventaneando after he was hospitalized with esophageal varicose veins, a fissure in the rectum, and COVID-19, per Deadline. Although he returned to the program at the start of 2024, he was hospitalized shortly after due to a pulmonary infection. He later revealed on-air that he needed a liver transplant, which he got in September 2024. Bisogno was set to return to the show in November, but suffered a health crisis at TV Azteca’s parking garage as he returned to work.

During a Feb. 12 appearance on Ventaneando, Bisogno’s brother Alex Bisogno, revealed that the star’s health was “very delicate” and Bisogno had been in and out of the hospital “on many occasions.” According to HOLA!, Bisogno had reportedly been awaiting another liver and kidney transplant.

Calling into Ventaneando just weeks before his passing to celebrate the show’s 29th anniversary, Bisogno expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you very much to the public. These 29 years have been wonderful in my life. The best thing is a life that has given me everything, both good and bad, and everything has been a great experience, but mostly absolute happiness.”

Outside of his TV career, which spanned nearly three decades, Bisogno was also an actor. According to HOLA!, he studied drama at Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística (CEA) and starred in the musical Lagunilla, Mi Barrio. He also made appearances in films throughout the ‘80s, including El Mas Valiente del Mundo, Fieras Contra Fieras, and Y Nunca Más.

Bisogno is survived by his brother and his 8-year-old daughter, Michaela, whom he shared with his ex-wife Cristina Riva Palacio.