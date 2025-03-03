Mike Myers Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance as Elon Musk

Saturday Night Live has found its Elon Musk, and it’s looking real groovy, baby. Mike Myers, of Wayne’s World and Austin Powers fame, appeared on a recent episode to portray Donald Trump’s newest presidential advisor.

The first episode since the SNL50 special opened with a sketch skewering the president’s recent in-person clash with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As the sketch started, a voice read: “Yesterday, President Trump hosted Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House and it went really, really well. Everyone who watched felt at ease and thought, ‘The world is now a safer place.’ Here now is a replay of their historic press conference.”

James Austin Johnson reprised his usual SNL role as Donald Trump, with Bowen Yang as Vice President JD Vance, and Mikey Day as Zelenskyy. As the sketch progresses, Johnson (as Trump) says “You know what, you’re not even wearing a suit, it’s disrespectful! Who shows up to the White House in a t-shirt and jeans like a garbage person?”

Then, Mike Myers runs on screen, wearing jeans and a t-shirt that says “TECH SUPPORT” while holding a chainsaw, just as Musk recently did at the White House and the Conservative Political Action Conference. Myers then does Elon’s signature jumping move a few times while making some awkward guttural noises before asking, “Donald, what are you doing in my office?”

“You know I’m the president now, right?” Myers says. He takes a pause then continues: “I’m kidding, I’m kidding—maybe not. Maybe not. Awesome, awesome, awesome,” imitating Musk’s common tendency to repeat himself.

Johnson (as Trump) joked, “I’m so comfortable with all of that… I’m really enjoying everything you’re doing with DOGE, Elon,” referring to Musk’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency. He continued by mentioning Elon’s mass firings in government as an attempt at cost-cutting, saying “We love mass firings because you don’t have to know what any of their names are or what exactly they do.”

“We’re not going to get it perfect, you know. But we are firing the nonessential employees like air traffic controllers,” Myers said. “Yes, yes,” Johnson responded. “And sure, some of the planes are going to land upside down. But then the luggage falls right into your lap, and you’re ready to go.”

“They’re saying I’m firing people with no cause. But I do have cause, it’s ’cause’ I feel like it,” Myers joked.

Funnily enough, the other half of Wayne’s World has also portrayed Trump on SNL. Dana Carvey took on the role of Musk for the sketch comedy show last year.

Humor fails when it lies — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2025

Musk responded to the sketch on his social media site Twitter/X saying, “Humor fails when it lies,” which he was widely mocked for in the reply section by several of the platform’s users.