‘Elsbeth’: Guest Star Alyssa Milano is Interrogated About a Mafia Slaying in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Alyssa Milano is guest starring on this week’s Elsbeth and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” airing Thursday, Mar. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When Elsbeth takes a tour of famous New York crime scenes she is left with nagging questions about a legendary Mafia slaying in Little Italy, and about the owner of the family restaurant where it happened, Pupetta Del Ponte (Alyssa Milano). Also, Judge Crawford’s grudge against Elsbeth causes a roadblock in the investigation.”

In the exclusive clip, Pupetta is being interrogated and soon the conversation turns to her French tips, which Elsbeth is curious about. She wonders if Pupetta ever wore hers long and she says she did in the past. The reason is that Elsbeth brought up someone who had fresh scratches across his face when he died, implying that Pupetta could have been behind it but she is less than enthusiastic about it.

Elsbeth will mark the Charmed star’s first role since 2023’s No Overnight Parking. It sounds like this will be a pretty interesting episode, and not your typical episode of Elsbeth. It is just like Carrie Preston’s titular character to immediately get curious about a random case, but she could be just the right person to solve it. Plus, with Milano’s character possibly involved, you never know what could happen.

The Mafia case is not the only interesting thing that will be going down. Michael Emerson’s Judge Milton Crawford is back and once again, he is going toe-to-toe with Elsbeth. How his grudge causes a roadblock will be fun to see, and it doesn’t seem like he is backing down any time soon as Elsbeth continues to get to the bottom of who he really is.

As always, there will be much to look forward to in this week’s Elsbeth, and it’s hard to tell just what will go down. On a show like this one, anything is possible and nothing is predictable, so fans will want to tune in. Be sure to watch a sneak peek from “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” above and watch the new episode of Elsbeth this Thursday, Mar. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping Fridays.