'Judy Justice': Everything to Know About New 'Judge Judy' Series

Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin revealed in a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her beloved courtroom series will be coming to and end, though she won't be retiring her gavel just yet. Sheindlin shared that she will be starring in a new show, Judy Justice, which will arrive next year.

Sheindlin's interview will air on Monday, March 2, though she wasn't able to offer many details about her new show other than the fact that it will be coming out a year after the last season of Judge Judy, which will air in 2020-2021.

"Judy Justice will be coming out a year later," Sheindlin told DeGeneres. "Judge Judy you'll be able to see, next year, a full year, all new shows. The following couple of years you'll be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judy. After that, Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn't that fun?"

When DeGeneres asked her where fans will be able to watch Judy Justice, Sheindlin replied, "I can't tell you yet." The 77-year-old was also unable to share exactly what Judy Justice will entail, and has left it up to fans to wonder whether the series will be another courtroom reality show or something different.

Sheindlin explained that CBS was ready to move to reruns of Judge Judy after 25 years of the incredibly successful show.

"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," she said. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later."

Sheindlin's current contract with CBS, which she signed in 2015, takes her through 2020, the Hollywood Reporter shares. She is the highest-paid personality on TV and earns $47 million a year. In 2017, CBS purchased Judge Judy's entire episode library for $100 million.

