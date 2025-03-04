Jenelle Evans’ Sister Reveals Their Father Has Died, Claims Jenelle Is ‘Starting Strife’

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is reportedly mourning the loss of her father, but family drama hasn’t been pushed to the side. The Ashley reports Evans’ sister Ashleigh confirmed the news of their father’s death, reigniting the feud with her sister.

Ashleigh announced the news last week on Facebook that their father— Robert Evans — died. While Robert— with whom both sisters have estranged from for years — actually died in December 2024, but Ashleigh only recently was informed of his death. She says in the since-deleted post that he “passed away peacefully” after a battle with lung cancer. Ashleigh had been estranged from Robert for 18 years.

“I didn’t know he passed until my mother called me,” Ashleigh wrote in her first post. “…I’m glad I got that closure. That was shocking news today.” Jenelle was seemingly not happy about her sister making the news public.

“I’ll be going to be off-line for a little while,” Ashleigh wrote in a post. “Unfortunately my sister [Jenelle] is starting strife between the family and I’ve chose to block them out again because it’s better to protect your heart and my mental health and deal with her drama… I’m having a lot of hard feelings and mixed emotions about [our father’s death]. It’s very unsettling, very upsetting. My sister does not understand everybody grieves differently. My brother and I are very upset with her. She’s very selfish and cares about herself.”

The Ashley confirmed that Robert died at the age of 75. Per death records, he is buried in a cemetery in Pennsylvania, where he lived.

Robert never appeared on Teen Mom. He revealed he was unaware that Jenelle was on the show, or was a mother, until a reporter from Star magazine called his sister in 2011. Jenelle didn’t mention much about Robert on the show.