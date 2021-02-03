Newsmax Interviewer Walks off Camera When MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Won't Drop Election Fraud Claims

✖

A Newsmax anchor left an interview with Mike Lindell on Tuesday after the MyPillow CEO made several claims of election fraud. Anchor Bob Sellers and fellow host Heather Childers tried to ask Lindell about complaints of "cancel culture" after Lindell was permanently suspended from Twitter last week over his efforts to advance allegations that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden and against Donald Trump.

In the interview, Lindell repeatedly attempted to voice allegations against Dominion Voting Systems, which Trump and his allies have accused with no evidence of being involved in efforts to rig the vote against him. As Lindell tried to talk over Sellers, Sellers repeated his name multiple times in an attempt to get his attention and ask him questions pertaining to the interview. "You're talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations," Sellers said, with Lindell attempting to speak over him the entire time. "We just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive with what we've seen."

Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2021

Sellers read from a written statement as Lindell continued to speak. "Let me read you something," he said. "While there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final, the courts have also supported that view."

Meanwhile, Childers attempted to gain control of the situation before Sellers was briefly able to get Lindell's attention by asking if Lindell thought his Twitter ban might be "temporary" rather than permanent. Lindell replied, "No, I want it to be a permanent because you know what? They did this because I’m revealing all the evidence on Friday of all the election fraud of these machines—"

At that point, Sellers cut him off, asking producers to end the segment. "Can I ask our producers, can we get out of here, please? I don’t want to have to keep going over this," Sellers said, Lindell speaking the entire time. At that point, Childers again tried to gain control of the interview and Sellers got up from his chair and walked out of the camera's view.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Trump, has doubled down on theories of fraud and voting machine irregularities nearly two weeks after Biden was officially sworn into office. Dominion has threatened Lindell with legal action, writing in a letter that he has been a leader of a "misinformation campaign" against the company, which has already filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani over his similar claims.

Last week, Newsmax published an online promotion supporting Lindell after several companies, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's, stopped selling MyPillow products. "During the election he stood up for what he believed, and he continues to fight for what's right," the promotion reads. "Make sure you support him by buying one of his great pillows or related products."