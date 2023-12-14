'This Is Us' Finally Coming to Netflix

The Pearson family will soon have a new home. Heartwrenching NBC drama This Is Us tore at fans' heartstrings for six seasons. The series came to an end in 2022, but even today, viewers can't get enough of it. While the show is currently available to stream in full on Hulu, it will also be streaming on Netflix in 2024. TVLine reports that on Jan. 8, This Is Us will be coming to Netflix for the very first time. The show has been streaming exclusively on Hulu, but don't expect it to leave the Disney-owned streamer in the new year.

The outlet also reports Disney's new licensing deal with Netflix is on a non-exclusive basis and will last for 18 months per series. This means that whatever show is going to be on Netflix will still be streaming on its current Disney-owned platforms, such as Hulu and Disney+. While This Is Us aired on NBC, the series was produced by 20th Television, which is owned by Disney. This Is Us has been streaming exclusively on Hulu since 2017, with new episodes dropping on the streamer the day after they aired. The show's jump to Netflix will definitely open up the series to a whole new audience, even almost two years after it ended.

This Is Us premiered in 2016 and follows the lives and families of Jack and Rebecca Pearson and their three children. The show is told in several different timeframes, mostly in the present. It starred an ensemble cast that included Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Sullivan. The series received critical acclaim throughout its run and received numerous awards, including the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series, Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama for Brown, who also won the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series NAACP Image Award twice, and was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, among many other awards and nominations.

It's going to be exciting to have This Is Us on another streaming service, especially after so long. Knowing that it won't be long until the series comes to Netflix will definitely be something to look forward to in the new year. The series is currently still streaming on Hulu in the meantime if you feel like having your holidays ruined by constant heartbreak and crying. Otherwise, This Is Us is hitting Netflix on Jan. 8, 2024.