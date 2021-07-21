'This Is Us' Salaries: Here's How Much the Cast Makes

✖

This Is Us became an instant hit when it premiered on NBC in 2016, and its cast has since been able to command some impressive salaries. The drama series stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia as Rebecca and Jack Pearson, and according to Variety, the two actors both netted $85,000 per episode during the show's first season.

Sterling K. Brown, who plays the adult version of the Pearson's son Randall, earned $75,000 per episode, while Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, who star as adult Kevin and Kate, each took home $40,000 per episode. Season 1 earned This Is Us 10 Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations, and Variety shared that the five stars received a $250,000 cash bonus from NBC and 20th Century Fox TV to recognize the success.

Ahead of the show's third season, the five core cast members renegotiated their contracts for some major pay raises, with all five actors jumping to $250,000 per episode with their signing bonuses factored in, The Hollywood Reporter shared. With 18 episodes in Season 3, that amounted to $4.5 million, if the cast members appeared in every episode. Prior to that renegotiation, there had seemingly been some jumps from Season 1 salaries for select cast members, as THR shared that Ventimiglia was making $115,000 per episode while Hartley was taking home $75,000. Salaries for additional key cast members like Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan were unclear.

This Is Us is set to conclude after its sixth season, which premieres on NBC this fall. "The show changed…all of our lives, so it’s hard to imagine…Like, where do you go from here?" Moore told Deadline. "Just simply, selfishly, as an actor, I’m like, ‘There will never, ever be a job like this, ever again.’ It’s just like a dream upon a dream, upon a dream, and it’s a once-in-a-career job. So in that sense, I’m holding on for dear life, and I’m going to savor every single moment next season. I think we all do every year."

Metz added that the thought of the show ending is "really bittersweet." "It’s a really massive, life-changing, six-year chapter of my life…this beautiful time in my life and our lives, and it’s just so hard," she said. "I know that we’re all excited to start a new chapter, but [also] you’re like, 'I want to read it again.'"