John Callahan Mourned by ‘All My Children’ Co-Star Susan Lucci

All My Children star Susan Lucci took to Instagram Sunday to mourn the passing of her co-star John Callahan. The actor died suddenly on Saturday morning, hours after a massive stroke at his home in Palm Desert, California. Callahan was best known for playing Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1996 to 2006, while Lucci played Erica Kane throughout the daytime soap opera’s entire run.

“What a shock – I just learned the very sad news of the passing of John Callahan!” Lucci wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of Callahan from a magazine. “John played the beloved ‘Edmund Grey’ on AMC – handsome, charming and adored by many. My deepest heartfelt sympathy to Eva and their daughter. John left us way too early – I am so grateful I got to work with him – I will always remember that ever-present twinkle in his eye.”

Lucci, 73, ended her post with blue heart and praying hand emojis. “RIP, John,” she added. The actress did not allow comments on the post, but it earned more than 2,300 likes in the first hour after it was published.

Callahan’s representative told Soap Opera Network Saturday the actor suffered a massive stroke Friday and was rushed to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage. His ex-wife, All My Children co-star Eva LaRue, and their daughter, Kaya Callahan, spent some time with him before they had to leave due to coronavirus guidelines at the hospital. Doctors called LaRue and Kaya just after midnight to tell them Callahan died.

“We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John,” LaRue, who was married to Callahan in real life from 1996 to 2004, said in a statement. “He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.”

After his death was reported, several of his All My Children colleagues took to social media to share their grief with fans.

“Because there are no words, all I can muster is Rest In Peace [John Callahan],” Kelly Ripa wrote on Instagram. “My heart breaks for you [LaRue] and [Kaya].”

“RIP Johnny numbers. ‘There’s cash… and then there’s cash, cash.’ JC,” Ripa’s husband and fellow All My Children alum Mark Consuelos added.

“Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner [Callahan] from back on [AMC],” Finola Hughes tweeted. “Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman. Sending love to [LaRue] & his beautiful daughter Kaya.”

“My heart just broke,” Cameron Mathison wrote on LaRue’s Instagram post. “I love you John. It was an absolute honor working with you, playing golf with you, and just knowing you. You will be missed by so many.”

