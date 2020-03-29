John Callahan's 'All My Children' Co-Star Finola Hughes 'Very Sorry' Over Actor's Death

The tributes continue to pour in for John Callahan, who died suddenly on Saturday after suffering a stroke on Friday evening. Many of Callahan's All My Children castmates have taken to social media in order to issue their condolences to the late actor. One of those castmates was Finola Hughes, who wrote a lovely message on Twitter in honor of Callahan.

On Twitter, Hughes, who appeared on All My Children from 1999 to 2003, wrote that she was "very sorry" to hear about the death of her scene partner, Callahan. She remembered him fondly by writing that the late soap star was always down to share a fun story or anecdote. Hughes ended her post by sending her condolences to Callahan's ex-wife, Eva LaRue, and his daughter, Kaya. Hughes' tribute comes shortly after Callahan's representative told Soap Opera Network that the actor died after he suffered a massive stroke on Friday at his home in Palm Desert, California.

Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner #johncallahan from back on #AMC Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman. Sending love to #evalarue & his beautiful daughter Kaya ❤️ rip #johncallahan — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) March 28, 2020

"We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John," LaRue said in a statement following the tragic news. "He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans."

LaRue and Callahan, who met on the set of All My Children, were married from 1996 to 2004. They welcomed their daughter Kaya in 2001.

LaRue and Hughes aren't the only ones who have remembered Callahan via moving messages, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who appeared on All My Children from 1993 to 1995, issued a kind tribute to her former co-star, and father figure, on Instagram.

"Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation," Gellar wrote on Instagram. "That's [John Callahan] or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him) He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there. Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own [Kaya]. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and [LaRue] as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you [Kelly Ripa]) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people."