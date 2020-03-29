Actor John Callahan, who played Edmund Grey on ABC's All My Children for more than a decade, died on Saturday. The cause of death was a massive stroke on Friday at his home in Palm Desert, California. Callahan, who also appeared on Days of Our Lives, was 66.

Paramedics were called to Callahan's home Friday morning and took him to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, his representative told Soap Opera Network. His ex-wife, All My Children co-star Eva LaRue, and their daughter, Kaya Callahan, drove from Los Angeles to the hospital to see him. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two were only able to spend a few moments with him before they had to leave. Shortly after midnight, they were told Callahan died.

"We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John," LaRue said in a statement to the outlet. "He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans."

The family will not be issuing any further comment on Callahan's death and no information about a memorial service was made available. The family is asking for privacy and thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

LaRue, who played Dr. Maria Santos Grey on All My Children, published a long tribute on her Instagram page, sharing several recent family photos as well.

"May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend," the actress wrote. "[You're] bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated - My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! 'Johnny Numbers,' my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic (I wish to God we could go back to 'Yesterday')."

"Because there are no words, all I can muster is Rest In Peace [John Callahan]," Kelly Ripa, who also starred on All My Children, wrote on Instagram. "My heart breaks for you [LaRue] and [Kaya]."

Callahan played Edmund Grey from 1992 to 2006, appearing in more than 350 All My Children episodes. After leaving the series, he went on to play Dr. Baker on Days of Our Lives from 2008 to 2010. Callahan and LaRue were married from 1996 to 2004 and welcomed Kaya in December 2001.

Callahan's other credits include The Bay, Ladies of the Lake, Do It Or Die, Santa Barbara, Murder, She Wrote and Falcon Crest.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images