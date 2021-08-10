'Jeopardy!' and Sports Fans React to Joe Buck's Debut as Guest Host

Jeopardy! fans are weighing in on Joe Buck's debut episode as guest host. The longtime sportscaster took the Jeopardy! podium Monday, speaking about how excited and honored he was to have a chance to lead the show following the death of Alex Trebek last year. "While I am absolutely thrilled to be here hosting Jeopardy!, this is so exciting, it’s a bit nerve-wracking to be on this iconic stage. The same stage that Alex Trebek stood on for 37 years. I mean, that is humbling to say the least," Buck said.

Just as Buck has been one of the most polarizing sports broadcasters throughout his career, he elicited similar reactions in Jeopardy! fans. While some greatly appreciate his work in NFL and MLB game broadcasts, others aren't as impressed — and the same goes for his work on the longtime quiz show.

Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their other job, so I’m crossing my fingers it’s Joe Buck — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 9, 2021

One of the most viral Twitter reactions to Buck's hosting duties came from Jeopardy! champion and legend James Holzhauer, who kept his typical sardonic tone when discussing Buck. "Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their job, so I'm crossing my fingers it's Joe Buck," the professional sports gambler tweeted Monday night. Unfortunately for Holzhauer, it doesn't appear that Buck is in the running for the permanent host, as Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards is reportedly the show's top option, with The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy! champion Buzzy Cohen as runners-up.

