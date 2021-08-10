'Jeopardy!' and Sports Fans React to Joe Buck's Debut as Guest Host
Jeopardy! fans are weighing in on Joe Buck's debut episode as guest host. The longtime sportscaster took the Jeopardy! podium Monday, speaking about how excited and honored he was to have a chance to lead the show following the death of Alex Trebek last year. "While I am absolutely thrilled to be here hosting Jeopardy!, this is so exciting, it’s a bit nerve-wracking to be on this iconic stage. The same stage that Alex Trebek stood on for 37 years. I mean, that is humbling to say the least," Buck said.
Just as Buck has been one of the most polarizing sports broadcasters throughout his career, he elicited similar reactions in Jeopardy! fans. While some greatly appreciate his work in NFL and MLB game broadcasts, others aren't as impressed — and the same goes for his work on the longtime quiz show.
One of the most viral Twitter reactions to Buck's hosting duties came from Jeopardy! champion and legend James Holzhauer, who kept his typical sardonic tone when discussing Buck. "Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their job, so I'm crossing my fingers it's Joe Buck," the professional sports gambler tweeted Monday night. Unfortunately for Holzhauer, it doesn't appear that Buck is in the running for the permanent host, as Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards is reportedly the show's top option, with The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy! champion Buzzy Cohen as runners-up.
Continue reading to see how Twitter reacted to Joe Buck's debut episode as guest host of Jeopardy!
"I developed Buck fatigue many years ago and still have it," one Jeopardy! fan tweeted. "Not a fan of sports announcers & news people hosting. Prefer guest hosts like Mayim Bialek, Levar Burton, Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers & Buzzy Cohen."
"With his Jeopardy appearance, Joe Buck is only calling NHL games away from ruining everything I love," one user wrote.
"Also, I have no idea who Joe Buck is, but he's annoying me as the guest host," another person said.
"How will I explain to my grandchildren that I just stood by and let Joe Buck host Jeopardy," one person quipped.
"As expected, Joe Buck was excellent in his first game hosting
@Jeopardy. His feigned interest in the interview portion was Trebek-esque," one user raved.
"Joe Buck is hosting Jeopardy! and he's doing a good job, which reinforces my hot take that Joe Buck is good," someone else said.